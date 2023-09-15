A baby’s arm may have been broken after two allegedly half-naked and drunk women were seen “tossing” the child back and forth over hard concrete as they stood outside of Coyote Ugly bar in Daytona Beach, Florida, local police reported.

The Daytona Beach Police said the young women, Brianna Lafoe, 19, and Sierrah Newell, 20, were under the influence as they abused the child and treated him “like a toy” around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Newell and Lafoe are also accused of flipping the child upside down, throwing him into the air, shaking him, and tossing him back and forth to each other as they stood roughly four feet apart on hard pavement.

According to police, a witness recorded the abusive display by the Florida women on their phone and at one point, Lafoe went to stop person recording while grabbing the child by his leg. At this point Lafoe allegedly “flipped” the boy upside down and grabbed him by his ankles. Newell, who was on crutches, police reported, was busy accosting other bystanders before she too started to zero in on the witness with Lafoe.

Newell allegedly used one of her crutches to hit the person twice.

In video footage of the incident reported by local NBC affiliate WESH, people can be heard yelling at the women to stop throwing the baby in the air. One witness, Jahada Rasheed, later told the station she saw Lafoe grabbing the baby while she was actively fighting with people telling her to stop.

“It was like, hold up, this was getting like way too far,” Rasheed said.

The baby was taken to a hospital, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, where healthcare providers reportedly found “red marks on his back” and a suspected break in the child’s arm. To protect the child, police did not release information about the identity of child’s parents but noted that he was released from the hospital.

According to the Volusia County Divisions of Corrections, Newell and Lafoe were charged with felony child abuse, specifically cruelty toward a child. Lafoe was also charged with a misdemeanor battery charge.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]