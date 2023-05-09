A 53-year-old man who gave his child up for adoption when she was an infant was arrested in Florida earlier this month after he met his biological daughter for the first time in decades and allegedly drugged and raped her in a hotel room.

Ronald Tobin Antinore was taken into custody on May 1 — nearly two years after the alleged sexual assault — and charged with one count each of felony sexual battery, incest, and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to a probable cause affidavit from the Clearwater Police Department, the victim had been given up for adoption as an infant.

Decades later, she learned the identity of her biological father and connected with him on social media platforms. She then traveled to Florida to meet him. Police did not say where the victim traveled from to meet with Antinore.

The document states that Antinore and his biological daughter had “recently been acquainted” and were spending the day together in western Florida on Aug. 9, 2021.

During their time together, Antinore and the victim allegedly “consumed alcoholic beverages throughout the day.”

Afterward, they allegedly returned to a hotel room that Antinore had “secured” for his biological daughter at the Clarion Inn & Suites Central ln the 20000 block of US 19 North.

While Antinore and the victim were in the room, they both ingested LSD, which is when Antinore allegedly forced himself on his biological daughter, police said.

The victim told police that as the effects of the acid began to wear off, she could flee from the bed and lock herself in the bathroom, where she called her boyfriend and told him what allegedly happened. Her boyfriend then phoned the hotel and the police department, relaying the victim’s story and requesting immediate assistance be sent to the room.

When a private security guard arrived at the room a short while later and made contact with Antinore, he “became alarmed and fled the area,” police wrote.

Investigators said that after Antinore was arrested and read his Miranda rights, he made “incriminating statements as to what had taken place between himself and the victim” on the day in question.

Antinore touts himself as a “professional wrestling manager” and a “bar consultant.”

Antinore is currently being held in the Pinellas County Jail on bonds totaling $302,150.

