A 32-year-old woman in Florida was arrested over the weekend for bringing her 11-year-old son to a hotel room where she drank, snorted cocaine, smoked marijuana, and had “group sex” with two men — one of whom died overnight just feet away from where the child was sleeping, police said. Amy Marie Kemper was charged with one count of child neglect without great bodily harm over the lecherous incident, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

“A woman thought it was okay to bring her child to a resort in the middle of the night so she could engage in narcotic use and sexual activities,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “Unfortunately, her son was stuck alone in the room with the deceased male for several hours until she came back.”

On Sunday morning at about 9:39 a.m., deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical personnel responded to a medical emergency at the Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa located in the 100 block of 16th Road East in Palm Coast, according to a probable cause affidavit. Upon arriving at the scene, paramedics began life-saving procedures on a 60-year-old unresponsive adult male. After “extensive life-saving measures” were exhausted, the man was pronounced dead.

Deputies spoke to Kemper, who said she had been staying in the hotel room with the deceased man and another 52-year-old man. The affidavit notes that Kemper also had her 11-year-old son with her on the scene. The cause of death was not immediately clear.

Authorities said they found marijuana, Viagra pills, burnt blunts, and a silver tray with a white powdery substance that appeared to be cocaine inside the room.

“It is also important to note that numerous sex toys were located in the bathroom and condom wrappers were located around the bed,” the document states.

In an interview with investigators, Kemper said she met up with five men at a bar the previous night where they stayed until about 2 a.m. before picking up her son from his grandmother’s house and going back to the hotel room. They all drank, smoked, and did cocaine until three of the men left so that she and the two remaining men “could have group sex” in the room.

Kemper said that before engaging the threesome, they attempted to put the couch her son was sleeping on into a closet and covered up the door with a sheet so he wouldn’t “see or hear the sexual activities occurring.”

Sometime after the sexual activities ceased, Kemper said she heard what sounded like the 60-year-old man having a “medical episode,” but shortly after that the noises stopped and they decided he was “sleeping.” Kemper and the 52-year-old man then left the room at about 5 a.m. and were gone for several hours, leaving her son behind.

When they returned at about 9:25 a.m. they found the 60-year-old man unresponsive and “cold” in bed, which is when they called 911.

Investigators wrote that it was “important to note that [Kemper’s son] was left alone in the hotel room with the unresponsive [60-year-old], drug paraphernalia, and sex items for numerous hours.”

DCF responded to the scene and took custody of the 11-year-old child. Kemper was arrested and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility for booking. She remained in detention on $15,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon. Upon her release, she’s been ordered to have no contact with her son until the close of her case or a subsequent court order.

