A 61-year-old man in Florida was arrested this week after he allegedly killed his 63-year-old brother, stabbing him to death because the older brother had begun the process of formally having his younger brother evicted. Donald Steven Dubray was taken into custody on Monday morning and charged with one count of second-degree murder — dangerous and depraved without premeditation in the slaying of Edgar Ernest Dubray, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to a press release from the Pembroke Pines Police Department, PPPD officers at about 9:06 a.m. responded to a call requesting a welfare check at a residence located in the 300 block of SW 71st Avenue in Pembroke Pines, Florida, which is located about 20 miles north of Miami.

Upon arriving at the address, first responders said they discovered “some unusual circumstances” that caused them to go inside the home. The department did not provide details as to what those circumstances were.

Inside the home, police said they found an adult male — later identified as Edgar Dubray — who appeared to have suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers continued to search the residence and soon discovered another adult male — later identified as Donald Dubray — who was “asleep in bed,” per the release.

“Our initial investigation revealed that the two males located inside the residence are brothers,” police wrote. “Following an extensive investigation, 61-year-old Donald Steven Dubray was taken into custody for 2nd Degree Murder. The incident was determined to be isolated and domestic in nature, and at no time was there any threat to the surrounding community.”

Pembroke Pines Police Maj. Al Xiques told Miami NBC affiliate WTVJ that investigators believe the motive for the killing “involved a dispute.” He further explained that the dispute involved Edgar Dubray notifying Donald Dubray that he had 24 hours to vacate the residence which was owned by Edgar Dubray since 1999 and where Donald Dubray had been living since about 2021.

Court records reviewed by Law&Crime show that Edgar Dubray on May 30, 2023, filed a complaint for unlawful detainer against his brother. The complaint in that case states that Edgar Dubray on April 28 “revoked his consent” for his brother to remain in the dwelling and informed and demanded that he vacate the premises.

A Broward County Circuit Court judge on Aug. 25 entered a default judgment in the case and issued a writ of possession commanding the sheriff to post a notice of removal on the property and to remove anyone aside from the owner from the premises.

