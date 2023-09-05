Man shot dead in road rage fight after trying to recover baseball cap: Cops

A road rage incident in Delaware led to one man shooting another man to death over the weekend, according to police.

Delaware State Police responded to a shooting shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Halltown Road in Hartly, which is about 10 miles west of Dover. When they arrived, they found two vehicles stopped in the westbound lane and a victim, later identified as Michael Coffey, 53, of Marydel, Delaware, on the ground with a gunshot wound, according to a press release.

Troopers and good Samaritans conducted CPR on Coffey until paramedics arrived. Coffey was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives later learned 27-year-old Joel Reynoso, of Henderson, Maryland, was driving a Nissan Frontier pickup truck in an aggressive manner and nearly hit Coffey’s Dodge Durango, troopers said. Coffey then passed Reynoso and stopped in the road, forcing Reynoso to stop. The two got out of their vehicles and started fighting until a witness broke them apart.

Troopers say Coffey returned to Reynoso’s Nissan to pick up his baseball cap, which had apparently fallen off during the fight.

That’s when troopers say Reynoso fired a single shot, striking Coffey in his torso. Reynoso remained in his truck after the shooting and troopers took him into custody without incident.

More on Law&Crime: 2 people arrested for motorcycle road rage shooting that paralyzed 6-year-old ‘perfect little girl’

The gun used in the shooting was stolen out of Orange County, Florida, in Orlando, back in 2015, according to troopers. Reynoso is prohibited from having a firearm, although the press release does not say why he is prevented from having one.

Reynoso was taken into custody on charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carry a concealed firearm, receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited and two counts of terroristic threatening.

Reynoso was arraigned and taken to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,084,000 cash bond.

From Delaware State Police:

The Homicide Unit is still actively investigating this incident. Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective B. McDerby by calling 302-741-2821. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]