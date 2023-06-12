Florida man allegedly shot and killed a father on front lawn of home in front of his mom and 1-year-old son

Law enforcement authorities in southern Florida are seeking public assistance in locating a 19-year-old man accused of gunning down a 27-year-old father in front of his mother and 1-year-old son last month. Monico Galban is wanted for first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Jose Guarjardo, authorities announced.

According to press releases from the Miami-Dade Police Department and Crime Stoppers, Guarjardo at about 12:18 p.m. on May 29 was outside on the front lawn of his home located in the 500 block of NW 3rd Avenue in Homestead, Florida, with his mother and young son when Galban allegedly approached on foot and shot him several times. Following the shooting, Galban fled the scene, police say.

First responders arrived at the scene a short while later and transported Guarjardo via airlift to the Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. Unfortunately, Guarjardo succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 3:05 p.m. on June 3.

Henry Carrillo, who was reportedly in the area at the time and heard the shooting, spoke with Miami NBC affiliate WTVJ about what allegedly transpired.

“Well, yes, it was like two more times, like a machine gun, about 20 or 30 bullets, it was twice and then it was like five or six shots, one by one,” he told the station.

Carrillo also said that the shooting damaged property in the area.

“There is one person that I know, and he has told me that his car was riddled with bullets,” he said.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting. The Miami-Dade Police Department did not immediately respond to a message from Law&Crime seeking additional details on the circumstances of the shooting.

Miami-Dade and The Florida Keys Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Galban’s arrest.

MDPD is urging anyone who may know Galban’s whereabouts or has information relevant to the fatal shooting to contact Homicide Detective L. Garcia at 305-471-2400 . To remain anonymous and be eligible for the reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

