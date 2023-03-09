Florida man allegedly sexually assaulted pregnant woman he met on dating app

A Florida man was arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a pregnant woman he met on a dating app.

Deandre Pritchett, 30, who hails from Pensacola, stands accused of one count of sexual battery over an alleged incident that occurred in March 2022, Escambia County Court records say. He was arrested on Monday.

The attack occurred after the defendant met his victim via Tagged – following roughly a week of messaging each other, authorities alleged in an arrest report obtained by ABC affiliate WEAR.

Pritchett allegedly went by the name “Ghost” on the app and met up with the woman after she said she had a room for them, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office reportedly wrote in that report.

The arrest report obtained by the TV station claims the defendant and the victim were speaking to one another on a bed when Pritchett allegedly began to force himself on the woman. The woman, in turn, pushed Pritchett off of her and told him that she did not want to engage in any sexual activity, she told law enforcement.

The extent of the alleged assault is unclear.

After the incident, the woman contacted local emergency services because she was 11 weeks pregnant, the arrest report reportedly says. The woman also said she was bleeding from a lower part of her body.

When deputies arrived, the suspect had already left the scene, according to WEAR. Law enforcement later obtained surveillance footage of the man in question and appear to have used his Tagged profile photos to eventually identify and arrest him.

According to the public docket in his case, a probable cause warrant has been issued. The case has been assigned to First Judicial Circuit Judge Charles P. Young. Pritchett was assigned a public defender this week. He made a video appearance on Tuesday, court records show.

The defendant is currently being held in the Escambia County Jail on a $25.000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for March 31.

Sexual battery is considered a first-degree felony in the Sunshine State. Violations can be punished by up to 30 years in prison.

