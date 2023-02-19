A suspected robber met men on dating apps, then stole from them and even raped one of them, according to cops in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Officers identified the suspect as Rodney Richardson, 26. He is charged with rape, kidnapping, armed robbery, and other charges, including firearms-related crimes, police said.

“The Carjacking Interdiction Unit also charged him in connection with an armed carjacking in Brandywine earlier this month,” officers said. “In both cases, he met the victims on dating apps.”

Last Sunday, detectives were told of a sexual assault that happened on Feb. 10 in the community of Brandywine, according to cops.

Investigators claim Richardson met a man through what they described as “a popular dating app.” He and the victim agreed to meet, but when they did, Richardson raped him at a gunpoint, officers said. Richardson allegedly also drove the man to a bank and forced him to withdraw money.

Police also charged him for an unrelated but somewhat similar case in which he allegedly met another man through a dating app. Richardson carjacked the man at gunpoint, officers said.

“After conducting a thorough investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest,” police wrote. “He was located and taken into custody on February 13, 2023. He remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections.”

Officers ask that anyone with information about Richardson to call the Sexual Assault Unit detectives at 301-772-4908.

From police:

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0008863.

