A Minnesota man is behind bars after a New Year's party turned tragic when he placed a gun under another man's neck and asked him "Do you trust me?" before the weapon went off, killing the victim, cops say.

The Wilkin County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a shooting shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Hwy 77 in Wolverton, which is in western Minnesota, not far from the border with North Dakota, where officials found a man identified as 22-year-old Jorden Boehm suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. Paramedics pronounced him dead. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, witnesses said 26-year-old Myron Johanson was hosting a party of about 10 people.

According to the affidavit, everyone was getting along and having a good time, but witnesses said Johanson was carrying around a gun. At different times during the night, Johanson allegedly was playing with the gun and pointed it at guests. One witness said the suspect walked up to him, dropped the magazine before he pointed the gun at the man's head and asked "do you trust me?" cops wrote. The witness replied "f— no, I don't" and pushed the gun away, the affidavit said.

Johanson allegedly put the magazine back in the gun and placed a round in the chamber. That's when he allegedly walked up to Boehm and placed the gun under the victim's neck and asked "do you trust me?" The gun went off, striking Boehm in the neck, cops said. A witness heard Johanson allegedly say "Oh s—, call 911."

After receiving his Miranda rights, Johanson allegedly admitted to accidentally shooting Boehm. He reportedly rendered the gun safe before he placed it in his bedroom and called 911.

Deputies placed Johanson under arrest on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was taken to the Wilkin County Jail where he remains without bond.

Boehm's mother Michelle Sanger told local NBC affiliate KVLY that her son was a good person.

"He was a very happy kid, very happy kid. I mean, he struggled, I guess once in a while, but he was a very happy kid. He was always there to help anybody and everybody who needed it," she said.