Man shoots father of 3 young kids outside Target after 'argument over a parking spot': Police

A family in Savannah, Georgia, is left grieving after a man gunned down the father outside a Target during an argument over a parking space, authorities say.

Tyler Linn, 30, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault, the Savannah Police Department announced on Monday.

On Sunday, at about 4 p.m., a man was at the Target store located on Abercorn Street in Savannah. It is unclear whether he was alone or not. What is clear, according to authorities, is that he was in the parking lot when he got into an argument with another man, later alleged to be Linn.

At some point, Linn allegedly opened fire and struck the other man, who was identified as Matthew Traywick, a father of three young children. Police responded to the scene to find the victim "suffering from gunshot wounds," and though he was brought to an area hospital, he "ultimately succumbed to his injuries."

Linn, police noted, remained at the scene of the shooting. He was arrested.

"The shooting occurred as a result of an argument over a parking spot," Savannah District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee said, per local CBS affiliate WTOC.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson expressed his condolences and outrage over the "tragic act of violence in a place where people should feel safe."

"Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the victim," Johnson said. "No disagreement over a parking space, or anything else should ever end in the loss of life. This needless, unnecessary violence underscores the daily pain felt by families across our city and the urgency of our collective work to reduce gun violence and strengthen community safety."

While Traywick's age is unclear, a post by his former employer and a GoFundMe set up to help his family show his children are young and that he was "the sole provider for their family."

According to WTOC, Linn served in the United States Army from 2015 to 2023.

As of Monday, the investigation into the shooting was ongoing.