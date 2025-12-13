A Florida man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing a man during a robbery facilitated by sexual subterfuge, Sunshine State authorities announced this week.

On Thursday, Michael Montgomery Jr., 48, was convicted by a jury of his peers in Marion County on one count each of murder in the first degree, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and resisting law enforcement.

The defendant was then sentenced to life in prison, according to a press release issued by the 5th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office.

The underlying incident occurred in June 2023, when the defendant lured 40-year-old Wayne Barlow to a secluded area under false pretenses, murdered him, and then stole his gray Hyundai.

The victim's body was initially discovered by a confused passerby.

"Upon arrival, officials were informed by the 9-1-1 caller that he was in the area, traveling home, when he observed what he thought to be a dead hog on the side of the road," the press release reads. "Upon getting a better look, the reportee realized it was a human body."

Responding deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office noticed the victim's body was wedged against some vines and a tree, and his shorts and underwear were at his ankles. Barlow had been shot in the head and had several injuries, including a defensive wound, according to a probable cause arrest affidavit, Law&Crime previously reported.

"Officials observed the victim to have an apparent gunshot wound to the side of his head," the press release continues. "Additionally, the decedent had a black eye and other scrapes and bruises, clothing that appeared to be ripped and torn, indicating a possible fight had ensued prior to the victim's death."

The victim's driver's license was left with his body and law enforcement soon tracked down Barlow's roommate. The roommate told investigators Barlow planned to meet with a woman the day before. The slain man had previously told the roommate he was upset the woman had taken his car and not given it back.

Two days after the grim discovery, deputies tracked down the Hyundai traveling along U.S. Highway 441 and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver fled. Deputies began chasing the vehicle, which then drove into a heavily wooded area. Law enforcement first found the vehicle abandoned but later found Montgomery hiding in the water and Jessica Lynn Long, 39, hiding in a tree, according to the affidavit.

"During an interview with co-defendant Long, she initially denied any involvement in the victim's murder, but later informed detectives she was there during the murder," the press release goes on. "Long detailed a series of events that led up to the victim's death, linking Montgomery as the killer. When confronted with this information during questioning, Montgomery eventually confessed to robbing the victim and indicated that the robbery got out of hand."

Montgomery would go on to explain that Long showed up in Barlow's vehicle the night of the murder. The defendant said he and another man planned to rob Barlow while he was having sex with Long, according to the affidavit. After the meetup in a secluded area, Montgomery said he and the other man attacked Barlow and tied him down with a bicycle lock. The men "roughed" up Barlow before forcing him into the back seat and driving to the site of the murder.

But Barlow fought back hard – surprising his assailants.

As the fight continued, Long gave the soon-to-be shooter her gun, and he shot Barlow in the head, Montgomery confessed. The defendant claimed he was defending himself, but he had no injuries.

Text messages on the night in question confirmed the victim and Long were meeting up for sex.

Barlow said he wanted to be in the car with Long alone.

"So can we drop them for like 20 and f– in the back seat and smoke," Barlow texted.

Long immediately responded: "Hell yeah that's the plan duh."

For her cooperation and testimony against Montgomery, Long is set to receive an agreed-upon sentence of 30 years in prison.