A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing an attorney at a McDonald's in south Texas after the victim tried to intervene while the defendant was clashing with employees.

Anthony Landry, 59, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for the murder of 46-year-old Jeffrey Limmer, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The day before, a jury took just 20 minutes to find the defendant guilty.

Love true crime? Sign up for our newsletter, The Law&Crime Docket, to get the latest real-life crime stories delivered right to your inbox.

According to authorities, the incident began at about 6 p.m. on May 4, 2024, because Landry was upset over his Filet-O-Fish sandwich order.

In the McDonald's restaurant along the Katy Freeway in Houston, Texas, filled with customers and employees, Landry began to complain.

The sandwich was missing a patty, and Landry wanted a refund of $1.41. He started yelling at employees, and Limmer stepped in. He reportedly told the angry customer to get out of the establishment and pushed him out the door, causing Landry to fall.

The now-sentenced defendant went to his vehicle, grabbed a gun, and walked back inside the fast food restaurant. Then he shot Limmer nine times.

Customers and employees tried to save the shooting victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Houston Police Department announced Landry was wanted for murder, and a week after the shooting, he turned himself in.

According to his biography at the time, Limmer was an associate at the Houston office of Lewis Brisbois. His sister, Jennifer Thomas, said it was in her brother's personality to try and diffuse situations.

"Knowing Jeff, he's the one who always says, 'Calm down. It's not that big of a deal,' and divert the situation," Thomas told local ABC affiliate KTRK. "He's always wanted to fight for the little guy and do the right thing."

She said her brother lived near the McDonald's and would often go to the restaurant.

"He loved fiercely his family and friends," Thomas told the TV station. "Always laughing, making jokes, and just loving life."

Harris County court records show Landry was out on bond following his February arrest for aggravated assault in which he allegedly hit a family member with a cane.