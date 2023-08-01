‘Doomsday cult’ mom Lori Vallow Daybell smirks in new mugshot, wears wedding ring

Lori Vallow Daybell was booked into Idaho’s Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center just after 9 a.m. MT Tuesday.

The “doomsday cult” mom was convicted of killing two of her children, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow, along with the conspiracy to commit the murder of her prophet husband’s late wife, Tammy Daybell, in May. A judge sentenced her Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for each murder — each sentence to run consecutively.

In her new mugshot, Lori Vallow Daybell appears to have her eyebrows drawn on with ink or make-up and blush on her cheeks. On her left hand, she is wearing a wedding ring.

“Jesus knows me and Jesus understands me,” the convicted killer said in her sentencing hearing, breaking her silence for the first time since her arrest in February 2020. “I mourn with all of you who mourn my children, and Tammy. Jesus Christ knows the truth of what happened here. Jesus Christ knows that no one was murdered in this case. Accidental deaths happen. Suicides happen. Fatal side effects from medications happen.”

Lori Vallow Daybell was arrested on Feb. 20, 2020, after failing the meet the deadline to return her children to Idaho. Two of her children, J.J. Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, had been missing since September 2019 and she refused to cooperate with police or explain their whereabouts. Four months after her arrest, on June 9, 2020, human remains were found on Lori Vallow Daybell’s husband’s land.

Chad Daybell had been having an affair with Lori Vallow Daybell while he was married to his first wife, Tammy Daybell. She mysteriously died in her sleep in October 2019. Further investigation proved she had been murdered. While J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan were “missing,” Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell got married in Hawaii and were photographed on the beach smiling, laughing, playing the ukulele, dancing, and kissing.

Lori Vallow Daybell was charged and convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Chad Daybell heads to trial this fall for three counts each of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

More Law&Crime Coverage: Judge calls necrophiliac an ‘unmatched’ threat to society for killing jogger with his truck and abusing the body

“My beautiful children, Tylee Ashlyn and Joshua Jackson, rest safely this day in the arms of Jesus,” Lori Vallow Daybell concluded at the end of her sentencing statement. “My wonderful friend, Tammy Daybell, rests safely this day in the arms of Jesus. And I look forward to the day when we are all reunited and I too will rest with them in the arms of my Jesus.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]