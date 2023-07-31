Stay updated on the sentencing hearing of Lori Vallow Daybell by following our live blog. The ‘doomsday cult’ mom is scheduled to be sentenced this morning. Her sentencing hearing begins at 11 a.m. ET.

The Case

In or around September 2019, Lori Vallow Daybell murdered her children, a jury in Ada County, Idaho, determined in May. On a third charge of conspiracy to commit murder, for the death of her husband’s first wife Tammy Daybell who died in October 2019, Vallow Daybell was also found guilty.

Vallow Daybell and her fifth and current husband, Chad Daybell, 54, stand accused of murder over the 2019 deaths of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ashlyn Ryan, 17. The children disappeared on different dates in September of that year. Vallow Daybell was initially arrested in Hawaii in February 2020 on charges of child desertion.

Daybell was arrested in June 2020 after the children’s bodies were found buried at his property. The two defendants were indicted for the murder of Vallow Daybell’s children and Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, 49, in May 2021 on multiple counts of murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, and grand theft by deception.

