A Florida man allegedly threatened Sunshine State Gov. Ron DeSantis and the head of the United States Secret Service in a series of posts on X, including one that said "Don't worry, you will die, pig."

Daniel Joseph Cook, 39, stands accused of written threats to kill, threat against a law enforcement officer and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, authorities say. On Nov. 7, the New York Attorney General's Office alerted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement about a post on X by user @D13Xiii that threatened DeSantis, according to a probable cause arrest affidavit.

"Hey prick @GovRonDeSantis. You are both a bozo and a Bonzo. And miss Attorney General Pam Bondi will kill you in court. While I laugh. F— you, Ron DeSantis, Omerta, I will kill you. Don't worry, you will die, pig," the post allegedly read.

A look at other posts from the account revealed further alleged threats. One post claimed DeSantis signed a bill into law that said anyone with the name Daniel Joseph Cook could be arrested or "eliminated," cops wrote.

"You f— my reputation, while simultaneously being a prick in such ways as to make a targeted law with my name on it," the post said.

Authorities didn't have to work too hard to identify Cook: In a post in July, he apparently published a picture of his birth certificate. Cops tracked Cook to his home in Edgewater and interviewed him. He admitted to writing the posts, cops stated.

But Cook was apparently not done issuing threats. On Dec. 31, he allegedly turned his ire toward Sean Curran, the director of the Secret Service.

"I'll kill you," he allegedly wrote. "Mark my words. You c— butch. F— you die."

Cops arrested Cook on Monday. He is in the Volusia County Jail without bond. He's slated to appear in court on Thursday.