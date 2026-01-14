A Texas woman was recently arrested for attacking a romantic rival at a gym with free weights, law enforcement officials in the Lone Star State say.

Aralyn Martinez, 24, stands accused of one count of aggravated assault, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Harris County District Attorney's Office and obtained by Law&Crime.

The underlying incident occurred at the 24 Hour Fitness on Lake Plaza Drive in Spring, a medium-sized census-designated place located in the broader Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area.

On Jan. 7, deputies arrived at the gym in response to a 911 call about the alleged attack, according to a press release issued by the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office.

There, "deputies learned that a female suspect assaulted the complainant inside the gym after recognizing the complainant as someone her partner was involved with," the constable's office said.

"During the altercation, the suspect threw a weighted plate toward the complainant's head," the law enforcement agency went on.

The charging document details the allegation a bit more, saying the defendant attacked the victim with "a 25-pound weight plate."

On Jan. 8, Martinez was arrested by deputies and detained in the Harris County Jail on $1,000 bond, which she posted the next day.

"Facts giving rise to probable cause suggest that alcohol was a factor in this offense," the judge overseeing the case wrote in an order setting bond conditions. "Defendant must not use, possess, or consume alcohol. This includes any food, mouthwash, or over-the-counter medication containing alcohol."

The court also prohibited the defendant from using marijuana, possessing any weapons, or having any contact with the victim.

Additionally, Martinez was barred from coming within 200 feet of the 24 Hour Fitness location where the incident occurred.

The case is currently before 488th Criminal Court Judge Matthew Peneguy. The defendant is next slated to appear in court on Jan. 22.