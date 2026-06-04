A Nevada man was fatally shot after celebrating his birthday, allegedly by his roommate who was celebrating with him.

Anthony Anderson, 37, was pronounced dead at a Las Vegas, Nevada, hospital early Monday morning, not long after he was allegedly shot by 26-year-old Jordan Garcia. Authorities from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said during a press conference carried by local ABC affiliate KTNV that the two men were friends. An arrest report obtained by KTNV said they were celebrating Anderson's birthday at the Dive Bar, a night that led to a physical altercation that apparently ended in tragedy.

According to the arrest report, Anderson and Garcia were at the Dive Bar on the night of May 31 with Anderson's girlfriend, who was not named. Garcia was picked up from his workplace by the couple, both of whom were his roommates.

Police said that according to Anderson's girlfriend, whom they interviewed after the alleged shooting, Anderson and Garcia had "expressed affection for one another" and referred to each other as "brothers" that night. She noted that Garcia had a few drinks but Anderson drank heavily. Anderson's girlfriend agreed to be the designated driver and take the trio home.

When it was time to leave, around 4 a.m., Anderson reportedly insisted on driving, which led to an argument between him and Garcia. According to Anderson's girlfriend, Garcia tried to convince his friend to let her drive, but the two men continued to argue.

According to the report, Anderson's girlfriend got into the driver's seat of the car while the two men kept talking. Their verbal argument reportedly became physical, and Anderson's girlfriend looked out the car's window to find the two men tussling on the ground. She got out of the car to try to break up the fight while a bystander from the bar filmed the whole thing.

When Anderson's girlfriend turned to get back into the car after successfully separating the men, she told police she "saw flashes in her mirror, which she assumed were from a gun." The next thing she saw was Anderson sprawled on the ground.

Police said an employee from the bar came outside to provide medical aid to Anderson. He told police that Garcia spoke to him, "stated something close to 'I shot him and he tried to fight me.'"

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According to the report, the gun found at the scene that was allegedly used by Garcia belonged to Anderson, but the two men shared it. Anderson had been carrying the gun because Garcia was at work, Anderson's girlfriend told police.

Garcia did not speak to police at the scene. Anderson was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Garcia was charged with open murder and remains in custody at the Clark County Department of Corrections. His next court date is scheduled for June 9.