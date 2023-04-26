A 32-year-old man in Tennessee was arrested this week after he allegedly invited a woman over to his house to play Nintendo, only to tie her up, gag her, and violently rape her. William Hall Judice was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with three counts of aggravated rape resulting in bodily injury, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

Judice had been on Metro Nashville Police Department’s weekly “Most Wanted” list several times since the alleged February sexual assault, reaching the top spot several times. MNPD’s Criminal Warrants Division began posting the weekly list to Facebook every Wednesday starting in October 2022.

The alleged sexual assault took place on the evening of Feb. 14, 2023, Valentine’s Day.

According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV, Judice and the victim — whose name has not been released by authorities — began conversing online for only a few minutes when the victim agreed to meet Judice at his West Nashville apartment so the two could play Nintendo. Judice and the victim had never met in person prior to that evening.

A short while after the victim arrived at his apartment, the victim reportedly told police that Judice began speaking about his “sexual interests.” He then allegedly invited the victim into his bedroom.

“(The victim) was under the impression they were going to be playing Nintendo, as it was in the bedroom and had been mentioned in the messages,” the affidavit reportedly states.

However, when the victim entered the bedroom, Judice allegedly attacked her, getting on top of the woman and then using a rope to bind her arms and legs, WSMV reported. He also allegedly gagged the victim.

The victim reportedly told police that as she struggled to get out of her bonds, Judice threatened her, saying, “Don’t make me make this tighter.” Judice then “violently raped” the victim while repeatedly telling her to “shut up,” police reportedly wrote.

After the alleged sexual assault, the victim sustained multiple injuries and hailed an Uber to transport her to the hospital, Nashville NBC affiliate WKRN reported. Police say the medical staff reported that the victim sustained three internal lacerations and had to undergo immediate emergency surgery. Due to the severity of her injuries, the victim reportedly had to stay at the hospital for several days.

Police reportedly found blood on the clothes the victim was wearing when she was admitted to the hospital.

According to WKRN, Judice told investigators that the sex “was consensual” and filed his own police report, though it is unclear what he was reporting. MNPD did not immediately respond to an email from Law&Crime seeking clarification.

Judice is currently being held in the Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility on $225,000 bond. He is currently scheduled to appear before Judge Jim Todd on Wednesday at 9:55 a.m., court records show.

