DOJ Charges Former Baltimore Homicide Prosecutor with Illegally Obtaining Ex-Romantic Partners’ Phone Records to Stalk Them

A former Baltimore homicide prosecutor abused his power in order to stalk two of his former romantic partners, federal prosecutors alleged.

Adam Lane Chaudry, 43, spent more than a decade inside the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office (BSAO), which he joined on June 1, 2009. He joined the Homicide Division in 2015, where he served until he was fired in June 18, 2021.

Later that year, state authorities charged Chaudry criminally in an 88-count indictment alleging that he illegally sought and obtained subpoenas for the phone records of his former romantic partners. The Department of Justice followed up with similar federal charges on Friday.

The federal indictment names five unidentified victims. The first two were the women whom Chaudry dated, and the other three were the first woman’s longtime friends, prosecutors say.

Between Jan. 3, 2019 and April 12, 2021, Chaudry sought and obtained 33 grand jury and trial subpoenas for Victim #1’s telephone records, prosecutors say.

The indictment alleges that Chaudry obtained Victim #1’s home address and driver’s license photograph — and then used that information to learn about that woman’s stays at a hotel with Victim #3.

Chaudry’s romantic relationship with Victim #1 lasted between May 2005 and January 2018, and his relationship with Victim #2 lasted between August 2017 and September 2020, according to the indictment.

“On January 10, 2019, while Chaudry was living with Victim #2, Chaudry asked an investigator from the BSAO to run the name of a relative of Victim #2 who had served time in a detention center in another Maryland county in a case not involving the BSAO and titled the email ‘In Re GJ Investigation,'” the indictment states. “The email states, ‘Sorry again. I have one more request. Can you also verify for me an individual’s address via [Motor Vehicle Administration] for the following individual. If there is a contact number as well and if you can pull the same I would be most appreciative.’ The investigator at the BSAO responded with the information Chaudry requested.”

Between Feb. 22, 2019 and April 12, 2021, Chaudry sought and obtained six grand jury and trial subpoenas for Victim #2’s telephone records, prosecutors say.

After Chaudry ended his relationship with Victim #2 in December 2020, Chaudry obtained subpoenas for jail calls between her and her relative, who was “incarcerated in another Maryland county in a case not involving BSAO,” prosecutors say.

“Chaudry also caused to be issued a subpoena for Victim #2’s relative’s visitor logs,” the indictment continues.

“On or about December 13, 2020, a second phone belonging to Chaudry captured 95 images of Victim #2’s Instagram including lists of her contacts and photographs of Victim #2 and her friends and family,” the indictment says.

The next year, on Feb. 24, 2021, Chaudry allegedly sought 911 calls from the phone records of Victim #2 that he obtained, claiming on BSAO letterhead that the calls were “pertinent to a legitimate law enforcement inquiry.”

Chaudry faces 10 counts of fraud “with the intent to commit stalking,” each of which carries a maximum 10-year sentence. He has no attorney of record listed on the federal docket, and his case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett.

He will appear in court next week on Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

Read the indictment:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]