Delaware Woman Carjacked Vehicle, Fatally Struck Man, Crashed Head-On Into Maserati, Then Carjacked Good Samaritan: Police

A Delaware woman allegedly went on a violent crime spree on Sunday, injuring multiple people, killing one, and getting into several crashes. State police identified her as local woman Brittalia Semaan, 30. Investigators are still parsing through the “multitude of charges” she might face, Master Corporal Heather Pepper told reporters in a press conference.

Troopers got called to the area of 4049 New Castle Avenue on Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. about a carjacking, Pepper said. According to officials, Semaan stole a vehicle by getting in through the passenger side door. A 76-year-old man and a 66-year-old women tried to kick her out but could not. Two juveniles were in the back, but they managed to out, Pepper said.

The older woman was struck by the vehicle and sustained non-life threatening injuries. The chaotic situation became outright tragic when Semaan allegedly fled and struck a 48-year-old man. He died from his injuries. Family identification is pending. That collision is still under investigation, Pepper said.

Even after all that, Semaan allegedly kept driving, striking and injuring a 19-year-old woman in a parking lot. She eventually crossed the double yellow line of a road and crashed head-on into a Maserati. The 34-year-old man and 26-year-old woman inside sustained non-life threatening injuries, Pepper said.

A 62-year-old good Samaritan stopped to help, but Semaan got into his vehicle, according to the master sergeant. He confronted her, and told her to leave, but she fled the scene, with a 77-year-old woman in the passenger seat, police said. Semaan dragged him a short distance, but he was not injured, police said.

Finally, Semaan allegedly collided in to the rear of a Honda Odyssey. In the police account, a 52-year-old female driver of Odyssey and the 77-year-old passenger of Simone’s car sustained non-life threatening injuries.

An off-duty Wilmington Police Department officer saw the second carjacking and apprehended Semaan with the help of a former New Castle County cop, cops said.

Investigators are still looking into what led up to all this, Pepper told reporters.

