Dad who beat infant son until he was brain dead and waited hours to call 911 is sentenced in ‘heartbreaking’ case of abuse

A 25-year-old father in Idaho may spend the rest of his days behind bars for brutally killing his infant son three years ago, beating the child until he was brain dead then waiting several hours before seeking any medical assistance.

Ada County District Judge James S. Cawthon on Monday ordered Thomas Rowley to serve a sentence of life in a state department of correction facility with the possibility for parole after a minimum of 25 years for the June 2020 slaying of 4-month-old Milo Rowley, authorities announced.

“I recognize no sentence handed down today can ease the unbearable loss to Milo’s family. On behalf of my office, I extend our sincerest condolences to Milo’s mother and family,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in a statement following the sentencing hearing.

“The abuse and homicide of a child is heartbreaking, and I want to acknowledge the tireless efforts by all who worked on this case, from my trial team, the medical experts, to the Boise Police Detectives whose dedication and hard work on this homicide allowed my office to successfully prosecute and serve justice in this case,” the statement continued.

Rowley was arrested and pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder in his son’s death in September 2020. Following a month-long criminal trial, a jury in March 2023 deliberated for only about six hours before finding Rowley guilty of intentionally murdering young Milo.

According to a press release from the county prosecuting attorney’s office, jurors reviewed the evidence and heard testimony showing that Rowley on Saturday, June 20, 2020, severely shook Milo before “dropping him face first in to his crib.” The abuse caused the infant to “suffer a fatal brain injury from which he died.” Prosecutors say that despite Milo clearly being in distress following the abuse, Rowley waited approximately four hours before calling 911 and requesting assistance.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found the child unconscious and not breathing before transporting him to St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center. Unfortunately, the child succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead the following day.

Prosecutors also said that doctors who evaluated Milo found that the baby had been subjected to similarly horrific physical abuse prior to the assault that ultimately killed him.

“Though this shaking incident caused Milo’s death, it was determined Mr. Rowley hit and shook Milo on several occasions prior to his death,” prosecutors wrote in the release.

