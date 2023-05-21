Pregnant woman shot and killed her 2-year-old son, then herself, sheriff says

An Idaho woman shot and killed her toddler son before turning the gun on herself, according to Shoshone County Sheriff Holly Lindsey. Citing police, CBS affiliate KREM reported that the late suspect, Elizabeth Lawley, 33, was pregnant.

Deputies responded at approximately 8:27 p.m. on Wednesday to 152 King Street in Wallace, Idaho, regarding the report of a death, Lindsey wrote on Facebook. They found Lawley and her 2-year-old son dead from gunshot wounds. As part of the preliminary investigation, investigators determined Lawley likely killed her son and then herself.

“Speaking honestly, in my 19 years of service for Shoshone County, I’ve never seen the SCSO so somber, so devastated; we shared a lot of hugs, and we shared a lot of tears,” the sheriff wrote. “Today was an extremely difficult day for the family, for our office, and for this community. And I can only imagine what the family is going through. As the Sheriff, I’m obligated to share the news with the citizens of Shoshone County, but I can’t in good conscience put the family through any more pain by reporting on this incident any further, so this will be our last comment pertaining to this tragedy.”

Law enforcement did not suggest a motive behind the deaths or detail any timeline leading up to it.

“I may just be sleep deprived, but I can’t stop thinking about how precious life is,” Lindsey wrote. “Kiss your spouse, hug your children, call your parents and your sibling(s) to check in with them-don’t take any of it for granted…not even for a minute. Stay safe out there and take care of each other.”

More Law&Crime coverage: Dad stabbed wife and cut his own throat in front of her 10-year-old son in ‘brutal and senseless’ murder-suicide, sheriff says

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]