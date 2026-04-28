A 43-year-old father in Oklahoma is going to prison for causing a rollover crash while driving with his wife and three kids — ejecting his 16-year-old daughter from the vehicle — before fleeing on foot and leaving the child to die with her mom and siblings.

Elliott Lincoln Binney, who admitted to taking a "gulp" of vodka just before the collision, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of first-degree manslaughter, child neglect, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and transporting an open container in connection with the death of Shelby Binney, court records show.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped an additional count of reckless driving. Per the agreement, prosecutors will recommend Binney be sentenced to two to five years in a state correctional facility followed by five years probation, Tulsa Fox affiliate KTUL reported.

The crash dates back to Jan. 11, 2024, when officers with the Bixby Police Department and fire crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover near East 171st Street South regarding reports of a serious accident. Upon arriving, first responders found that a teenage girl, later identified as Shelby Binney, had been ejected from the vehicle.

Authorities found Binney's wife and two other children still inside the vehicle and transported them to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the crash occurred during dangerous driving in poor weather conditions, with Binney attempting to pass other vehicles on a rain-slicked roadway. Witnesses told police he was traveling at a high rate of speed and crossing into a no-passing zone shortly before losing control, according to reporting from the Kansas City Star.

Investigators also found an open bottle of vodka at the scene, and Binney later admitted to drinking while driving his family, telling police he took a "gulp" of alcohol moments before the crash, Tulsa NBC affiliate KJRH reported.

Prosecutors said the reckless driving ultimately caused the vehicle to flip, ejecting the teen, who later died from her injuries. Despite the severity of the crash, Binney did not remain at the scene.

"Ultimately, the facts involve him driving very recklessly in bad weather and ultimately resulted in him flipping his vehicle and eject[ing] one of his daughters," Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler reportedly said. "Mr. Binney didn't remain at the scene. He fled … leaving his wife and his remaining children in the car."

Authorities said Binney fled on foot before first responders arrived, later retrieving another vehicle from a nearby business and fleeing the area. He was ultimately tracked down and arrested in Checotah, about 50 miles away.

The case drew significant attention due to the circumstances of the crash and Binney's actions afterward. Kunzweiler described the case as deeply tragic but said prosecution was necessary.

"You can't just do those kinds of things to another human being, even if it's your own child," he reportedly said.

Binney, who had been out on bond, was immediately remanded into custody as he awaits his sentencing hearing, which is currently scheduled for June 8.