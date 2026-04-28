A woman in Kentucky chased a customer through a Goodwill store before stabbing her and attacking an employee trying to intervene, authorities say.

Madison Hinchey, 30, has been charged with attempted murder, second-degree assault, and fourth-degree assault, the Murray Police Department announced. She is being held in the Calloway County Jail under no bond.

On April 21, at about 1:35 p.m., a woman was shopping at the Goodwill donation center and store on North 12th Street in Murray, Kentucky. The city has a population of roughly 17,000 people and is located in the southwestern part of the state.

At some point, Hinchey entered the store yelling, approached a woman, and then started chasing her throughout the building, according to an arrest citation reviewed by area Fox affiliate WDKY. The suspect allegedly pulled a knife from a large purse and, upon reaching the other woman at the store's loading dock, stabbed her in the chest.

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Hinchey also reportedly bit the other woman and grabbed a metal snow shovel and used it to hit an employee trying to step in.

Police said they responded to the store "in reference to a reported stabbing." When they arrived, officers are said to have found employees "wrestling" with the suspect.

Officers also found two victims — one with a stab wound and another who "had been assaulted with a shovel." The first victim with the stab wound was airlifted to a regional medical facility.

Police did not provide an update on either victim nor did they announce a suspected motive.

Hinchey reportedly placed her hands behind her back and was detained. As officers put her in a law enforcement vehicle, she allegedly stated that she "got what she came for."