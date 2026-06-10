A Florida woman and her juvenile daughter allegedly conspired to steal Disney pins at a store that specializes in the popular collectible items that people can trade.

Ivette Perez, 52, is charged with grand theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the Disney's Pin Traders store at Disney Springs in Orlando around 10 p.m. on April 12.

An employee said she saw a juvenile girl swipe about 15 pins. Another employee said the number of pins was closer to 40. They saw the girl walk out of the store without paying for them, the affidavit said.

The employees said the girl was apparently working with a woman, later identified as Perez, her mother. Perez allegedly "suspiciously asked" for a bag in an attempt to distract an employee from the girl stealing the pins. The collectible pins feature Disney characters, events and attractions and can be traded with fellow guests or park employees, also known as cast members.

After the girl walked out of the store, deputies tracked her and her mother down and took them into custody. After being advised of her Miranda rights, Perez told deputies she knew her daughter was stealing the pins because she didn't have the money to pay for them, the affidavit stated.

The mother also showed deputies text messages that allegedly urged her daughter to "hurry up" and leave the store before the daughter was caught. Perez told her daughter to return to the car so they could leave, the affidavit stated.

Perez was allegedly caught with three items totaling about $40. Her daughter was in possession of about $2,000 worth of items, per cops.

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According to deputies, Perez is on probation for fraud in Miami-Dade County.

Cops arrested Perez and took her to the Orange County Jail, where she has since posted bond. She pleaded not guilty. Her next court date was not immediately listed.