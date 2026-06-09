An Arizona man who formerly worked as a behavioral therapist for children with special needs was accused of assaulting a child.

Adolfo Salas, 42, was fired from his position at Soar Autism Center in Peoria, Arizona, following an alleged incident involving a student on June 1. According to court records obtained by local CBS affiliate KPHO, Salas was conducting a one-on-one session with a 5-year-old boy with nonverbal autism. At some point during the session, Salas sent a now-former colleague at the center an "SOS" message using a tablet, telling the employee, "I accidentally kicked him in the face."

Police said Salas also told the employee that he meant to kick a chair and inadvertently struck the boy. But surveillance video captured what actually happened.

In surveillance video obtained by local Fox affiliate KSAZ, Salas can be seen with the boy in the middle of the floor, appearing to show the boy how to place garbage in a garbage pail. According to court documents, the boy was crying. While the boy continued to cry, Salas stood and took the garbage pail, telling the boy, "Thank you."

The video then appeared to show Salas raising his right leg and kicking the boy, who was still on his hands and knees on the floor, in the face. Police said the boy could be heard crying after the alleged kick, and he had a bruise by his left eye. After the alleged kick, Salas was reportedly captured staring the boy down as the boy began having an "emotional crisis." The child reportedly spat on Salas and threw objects at him before Salas backed the boy against the wall.

Police said the boy was brought to the hospital and then released.

During Salas' first court appearance, Deputy County Attorney Ashley Stetson said, "Had there not been that recording, there would be no one to advocate for this child, for the child cannot communicate."

Salas was arrested at his home on June 4 and charged with aggravated assault of a minor.

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KPHO obtained a message sent from Soar Autism Center to the students' families that said Salas was fired immediately and police were notified when they found out about the incident. The message read in part, "We have zero tolerance for this and any behavior that compromises the safety or well-being of the children entrusted to our care."

His bail was set at $5,000 during his court appearance, and he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor if he was released. He was also ordered not to go to his former workplace. He is scheduled to appear in court again on June 10 and 12.