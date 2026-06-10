A man whose job was to help reduce violence on the Maryland streets shot a victim in the back after a fight at a gas station, authorities say.

Antoine Burton, 51, faces charges including attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and several firearms violations, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. He appeared in court on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Burton was at the Sunoco gas station on the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue in Baltimore, Maryland, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Also present was a 40-year-old man, and the two of them were inside the building at the same time.

Surveillance footage obtained by local NBC affiliate WBAL shows the men wrestling on the floor before the 40-year-old man runs outside, with another man alleged to be Burton in quick pursuit. As the other man keeps running, the pursuer raises a gun and fires twice, hitting the victim once in the leg and once in the back.

Police said that not long after the shooting, officers apprehended Burton "without incident" in the 2400 block of Loyola Northway, less than a mile away.

At the time of the shooting, Burton was a worker at Safe Streets Baltimore, which describes itself as "an evidence-based, public health program to reduce gun violence." Started in 2007, the program and its workers "focus on community outreach, public education, conflict mediation, and violence interruption within a specific geographic area."

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott shared a statement after Burton's arrest.

"I am furious," he began, noting that the man who was shot was not killed. "Our hearts are with the victim and their family, and we join them in praying for a full recovery."

"This individual's actions are a disgrace," Scott added of Burton. "He has failed to live up to our standards for frontline community violence intervention staff and violated the trust that is at the very core of what makes violence intervention work overwhelmingly successful. … To be clear: this was an isolated incident and should not be used to undermine the proven work that Safe Streets does each and every day."

Burton is being held in jail without bond. He is scheduled to reappear in court for a preliminary hearing on July 8.