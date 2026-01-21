A 32-year-old man from California is accused of trying to kill his pregnant wife at a public park in Idaho, allegedly strangling her in the backseat of their car while their five children were "close by."

Robert Seviano Howell was taken into custody last week and charged with one count of felony attempted murder, authorities announced.

According to a news release from the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, deputies on Friday responded to a call at Celebration Park in Melba, Idaho, regarding a report of an attempted strangulation. While deputies were en route to the park, Howell allegedly admitted to park employees that "he had choked his pregnant wife."

Upon arriving, deputies immediately detained Howell while Emergency Medical Services personnel attempted to provide the victim with lifesaving care. Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital in Boise, where she was admitted in critical condition.

In recently filed court documents, authorities say Howell confessed that he strangled his wife and intended to kill her.

Howell allegedly said that after arriving at the park with his wife and five children, he sent the kids "away from the family vehicle." However, the children, who range in age from 1 to 14, "remained close by" the car. Howell then got into the backseat of the car "and began strangling the victim with the intent to kill her."

"Howell stated he continued strangling the victim and only stopped when he believed he accomplished his task of killing her," the release states. "Howell told detectives he then exited the vehicle, leaving the victim inside. Howell stated he left and went and looked out over the Snake River for an unknown amount of time before returning to his vehicle. Court documents state that Howell opened the door and discovered the victim was still alive and ran to find help from park employees, who then contacted 911."

When talking to authorities, Howell allegedly "clarified" that he and his wife had not been arguing prior to the attack and "he did not strangle her in the midst of a disturbance." Rather, Howell said he "made the deliberate attempt to kill the victim and end her life."

Howell's children were found to be in "imminent danger" by the sheriff's office and were placed into the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

"Domestic violence is one of the most horrific crimes we encounter because it strikes at the very heart of safety and trust," Sheriff Kieran Donahue said in a statement. "This case is tragic. A woman was nearly killed by someone she trusted. It is our sincere hope and prayer that she fully recovers from this horrible experience. Unfortunately, a family unit has been destroyed. This is the true face and tragedy of domestic violence."