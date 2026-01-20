Court documents filed in North Carolina reveal new details in the case of a father accused of killing four of his children and stuffing their bodies in the trunk of his car.

In a series of filings last week, prosecutors state that during the span of the alleged murders, Wellington Delano Dickens III repeatedly entertained Grindr matches at the home where the kids' bodies were later discovered.

Investigators requested and obtained warrants for a computer and two cellphones owned by Dickens, local CBS affiliate WCNC reported. In one of those warrants, police specifically sought access to Dickens' Grindr account. Grindr is a location-based dating app primarily used by \ gay, bisexual, and queer people.

According to the report, police found multiple text conversations on Dickens' phone that began with him introducing himself to someone "as the person that they were just speaking with on Grindr." Those messages indicate that the men Dickens was speaking with on Grindr "frequented the home during the time span of the murders taking place." That means Dickens allegedly entertained multiple men at his home while the bodies of at least some of his children were decaying in the trunk of his car, which was parked in the garage.

In addition to accessing Dickens' Grindr account, investigators are also seeking geolocation and media data from the app.

In another document filed last week, prosecutors claim that Dickens told a Johnston County Sheriff's Office 911 dispatcher that four of his kids were dead.

"I killed my children. It's a lot to explain, but in a nutshell, it's all my fault," Dickens reportedly said during the October 2025 call, per WCNC.

As Law&Crime previously reported, at about 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 27, Dickens called 911 and told the emergency dispatcher that he had "killed his children." After identifying himself, Dickens allegedly told the dispatcher his address in the 100 block of Springtooth Drive in Zebulon, North Carolina. The home is about 175 miles east of Charlotte.

"Mr. Dickens stated to deputies that his 3-year-old son was inside the house alive and four of his other children were deceased inside the trunk of a vehicle in the garage of the residence," the Johnston County Sheriff's Office wrote in a prior news release.

Upon arriving at the address, first responders said they located Dickens' 3-year-old son "unharmed in the residence." But deputies said they soon discovered "what were believed to be multiple bodies in the trunk of a vehicle in the garage."

After investigating, deputies determined that the human remains from the trunk "had been there for a long period of time."

In an interview with detectives, Dickens said the deaths of his 5-year-old daughter and her 9-year-old sister resulted from punishments he admitted may have been too harsh, Charlotte CBS affiliate WBTV reported.

Dickens reportedly said that sometime in June, he had disciplined the 5-year-old before sending her to her room. He claimed that when he went back to the room to check on her, she was dead. When the 9-year-old made comments to Dickens about her younger sister's death, Dickens reportedly taped the child's mouth shut. When he came back to check on the 9-year-old, he claimed she too had died.

Dickens said the 10-year-old, whom he had been teaching to box, had stopped eating and was the third to die, likely due to malnutrition, Raleigh NBC affiliate WRAL reported.

The 18-year-old was the last to perish. Dickens said the teen died in September, also likely from malnutrition.

Dickens also revealed that shortly after moving to the Zebulon home in May 2023, his newborn son Riley's health deteriorated, Raleigh CBS affiliate WNCN reported. He claimed the boy was about 1 month old when he died. After wrapping Riley's body in paper and plastic materials, Dickens said he brought the baby's body into the woods behind his home and buried him in a grave about 4 feet deep.

Deputies have reportedly been unable to find the boy's body.

The sheriff's office told WNCN that there was not sufficient evidence for additional charges against Dickens, but emphasized that the investigation remains ongoing. Dickens' 3-year-old son was placed in the custody of the state's Department of Social Services.

Dickens' neighbor, Josalyn Tabron, told WNCN that the community never knew Riley existed.

"This is crazy. The whole situation is really crazy," Tabron said in an interview with the station. "The whole situation is really devastating because it's like, you know, how could somebody actually do this to their kids? But it's just crazy."

Dickens is in custody at Raleigh Central Prison, where he is being held without bond. Prosecutors last month filed a court document stating they planned to seek the death penalty against Dickens. He is currently scheduled to appear in court for a status hearing on March 27.