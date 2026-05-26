An Arizona mother massacred her two children — an 18-month-old and a 10-year-old — then shot herself after sending horrific text messages to their father saying she was killing them. She had also tried to take the dad's life.

Local police say the mom, Andrea Davis, 38, sent her husband multiple messages before carrying out the killings on Monday just after midnight, including a text that contained a photo showing one of the children bleeding from their head.

The shooting deaths came after Davis opened fire on her husband at the Tailgaters Bar in the 6000 block of West Bell Road in Glendale late Sunday night while he was in a car with another woman.

"While our officers were on the scene, he was receiving text messages from his wife informing him that she was going to harm their children," Glendale Police Department spokesperson Jose Santiago told reporters during a press conference. "One of those text messages did contain a photograph where one of the children inside the home had already received an injury."

A press release sent out by Glendale Police said the photo showed the child "bleeding from the head." Officers went to Davis' home and found her dead inside, along with the couple's two children, Andolan and Austin.

"This was really just a horrific situation," Santiago said.

One of Davis' longtime friends, Amy Bowers, told AZ Family that she and her husband were together for 12 years before things spiraled out of control last year following the discovery of an inappropriate relationship the husband allegedly had with a co-worker.

"This relationship that's been going on … has completely made her lose her mind," Bowers alleged. "She hasn't had an issue like this their whole marriage. They haven't had anything like this come up before. And so I think the shock of that is just a lot for her. She was just, she was not feeling good. And she's been asking for help from everybody. Like it's not been secret."

Bowers told AZ Family that Davis' husband "was talking about leaving" and she was "stressed" about that alleged possibility.

"She was like, 'What am I supposed to do with the kids?'" Bowers said. "I just feel really bad for the babies. I mean, they were really great kids. Really great kids."

Police told reporters that there had been no record of prior domestic violence incidents or reports made involving the family. The deaths are still being investigated.

"A lot of these times these incidents happen and there's not a lot of information that gets reported to us, and then you have huge incidents that happens," Phoenix Police Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said at a press conference. "So, please, I beg of you, if you see something, please say something. We are here to help. We want to help."

Fernandez added, "Children are most innocent. They're what we show up for work to protect every day. It's is a very difficult scene for everyone at this time. So, I can imagine the family, including the suspect's family in this instance, are crushed and dealing with a huge tragedy today."