Newly released court documents reveal graphic details in the double-slaying of an elderly couple attacked and stabbed to death inside of their home in a Florida retirement community. Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the gruesome New Year’s Eve slayings of Sharon Getman, 80, and her 83-year-old husband, Darryl Getman.

Williams was arrested several days later in Georgia while allegedly driving the couple’s stolen green Kia Soul, which she allegedly said she had borrowed from a friend.

According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by Law&Crime, officers with the Mount Dora Police Department responded to two separate 911 calls reporting that two people had been killed at the Lakeside at Waterman Village Retirement Community in the 300 block of Lake Margaret Circle.

Upon arriving at the address, first responders said they noticed the garage was empty and the door had been left open. Inside the home, police say they found the bodies.

Investigators say that Sharon suffered head trauma and was found in the entryway of the home with “a large amount of blood surrounding her.” There were white towels around her body that police say appeared “as if someone attempted to render aid or clean up” after she suffered her fatal injuries, the document states. Police also said there was “a large amount of blood from her abdomen which ran out and pooled behind her in the entryway.”

Investigators say that Darryl suffered “severe head and facial trauma” and was found on the ground with “a large butcher-style knife with a yellow handle” still “stuck up to the hilt in his abdomen.” A second detective noted that there was a “large butcher knife in view” that had been “plunged into the stomach” of Darryl, with only about an inch of the blade remaining visible.

The evidence indicated that there was only one attacker, according to police.

“There were numerous bloody bare footprints visible on the floor,” the affidavit states. “These had a very distinctive arch and CSI believed them to be made by a female based on the size and shape of the foot. The female victim did not have any blood on her bare feet and the male victim had ‘been wearing gray slippers and socks.”

There were also bloody footprints in the garage leading up to where the car should have been.

The investigation revealed numerous reports about a suspicious Black female – later identified as Williams – causing concern among the residents of the retirement community.

Witnesses reported seeing Williams several times at Waterman Village on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. Alleged incidents included her getting kicked out by security, asking a female tenant permission to use the shower, or stealing keys from that same female tenant. She also allegedly continued to ask one tenant about her husband’s whereabouts.

After being stopped while sleeping the Kia Soul in the parking lot of a Georgia train station, Williams allegedly told police she had not been to Florida since 2019. But surveillance footage allegedly showed her in the area wearing “sandals or slides” before the killings, and leaving the retirement community in the Getmans’ car hours before the couple was found dead, authorities said.

She also allegedly told police in Georgia that the vehicle she was driving belonged to someone named Fuller Blue, who she claimed allowed her to borrow the car. Williams further stated that she was in Savannah, Georgia from Dec. 29 through Dec. 31 and that on Jan. 1, she saw her friend Fuller Blue. After telling Blue that she was homeless, she claimed he gave her the car to sleep in for a couple of days, according to the affidavit.

Williams’ arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 30 on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

