A Florida man who showed up to a Publix with the intent of smashing his ex-girlfriend's car with a hammer as part of a revenge plot has entered a plea, records show.

Justin Allen, 38, pleaded no contest to a slew of charges including burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and stalking. He was sentenced to three years' probation. He also must pay more than $2,000 in restitution and have no contact with the victims.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Feb. 13, Allen used the hammer to break a window and enter the car. He then started hitting the radio.

The problem? The car belonged to a Publix employee, not Allen's ex-girlfriend, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the Publix in Ormond-by-the-Sea for a burglary in progress.

When a deputy arrived, a car alarm was blaring and Allen was apparently sitting inside the vehicle holding the hammer.

"When confronted by a deputy Allen claimed he was taking revenge on his ex's car," deputies wrote.

Allen exited the car and got on the ground.

"F—ing b— thinks she can do whatever she wants," Allen told the deputy, according to body camera footage.

Allen accused his ex of stealing his anxiety medication.

"She thinks she's going with her new man and just take all my s—," he said.

Cops took him into custody.

"Unfortunately, the SUV belonged to an innocent Publix employee," deputies wrote.

The deputy later explained to the employee what happened.

"His ex-girlfriend drove by in a similar car," the deputy told the woman, per the body camera footage. "He's like 'there it is.'"

Cops say Allen caused about $17,000 worth of damage.

But all is not lost for the upset Publix employee. A car dealership owner who shops at the store and heard about the situation gave the employee a free rental car and is helping her with repairs.

"I talked to the manager where she works, and he said she's one of the hardest workers there," Daytona Nissan Infiniti owner Zachary Yeoman told local NBC affiliate WESH. "She still came to work, no excuses."

As for Allen, his criminal ways did not stop with the Publix burglary. Nearly a month later, records reviewed by Law&Crime show, on March 6, Allen broke into his ex-girlfriend's vehicle — the right one this time. A neighbor witnessed Allen rifling through an SUV before driving away in a pickup truck.

When deputies alerted the ex-girlfriend of this fact, she immediately knew it was Allen based on his actions at Publix and his constant harassment of her.

She said he often drove by her home, knocked on her door, showed up at her work and sent her unsolicited text messages. Allen's actions "have been emotionally draining and distressing for her" and she fears him.

Allen was arrested on stalking and burglary charges and remained in the Volusia County Jail until his plea last week.