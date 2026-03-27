A Florida woman got more of a fight than she bargained for during a recent Costco run.

Valeria Aguilar, 29, was arrested after police said she got into a fight with an unnamed woman at a Costco location in Miami on Wednesday. According to an arrest affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime, Aguilar was fueling up at the members-only warehouse's gas station and "screaming at other patrons" and a Costco gas station attendant. During the alleged altercation, another customer drove her Subaru Forester up to Aguilar's car and told the gas station attendant to revoke Aguilar's Costco membership.

The statement reportedly made Aguilar "upset," and she chased down the other woman's vehicle on foot to confront her. What she did not know was that the other woman had an ax with her.

After the Subaru driver left, Aguilar got back into her car and drove after the other woman, following her to an intersection. Police said Aguilar got out of her car, approached the Subaru, and "punched the victim in the head" while she sat in the driver's seat. Aguilar allegedly scratched the woman in the face and chest while grabbing her clothing.

According to the affidavit, the Subaru driver then reached for an ax multitool and started fighting back, striking Aguilar in the face and arms. Both women were left with lacerations, and the Subaru driver left the scene.

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Police said they responded to the scene at the intersection and took Aguilar to a hospital for treatment. After that, she was arrested and charged with burglary with assault or battery. Aguilar was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and a judge ordered that she be held without bond. Her next court date was not immediately available.