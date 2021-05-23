Connecticut Woman Went Missing on May 10. Her Husband Killed Her, Police Say.

A missing woman in Connecticut is actually dead, and her husband is responsible, said police. Tahj Hutchinson, 22, was arrested was arrested Friday in the death of Jessica Edwards, 30, according to cops in the town of South Windsor.

The victim was reported missing Monday, May 10, officers have said. In a May 14 post, police thanked her family and friends, saying they were cooperative and forthcoming with information.

“And to Jessica, if you are reading this, please contact us and let us know you are okay,” cops said.

Attached is our statement from yesterday’s press conference regarding the disappearance of Jessica Edwards. If you have any information to share, please call the tip line or the main line to the police department. Help us bring Jessica home. pic.twitter.com/jSV2hghrj6 — South Windsor Police Department PIO (@SWPD_PIO) May 14, 2021

Jessica was found dead Friday morning, officers said. She was at entrance of the Hockanum River Linear Park in East Hartford, cops said.

“We at the South Windsor Police Department would like to offer our deepest condolences to Jessica’s family as they deal with this devastating news,” cops said. “The family is asking for privacy at this time, and are respectfully requesting they are not contacted as they mourn the loss of Jessica.”

Attached is the prepared statement from our press conference this evening. We send our deepest condolences to Jessica’s family. If there are any further updates I will provide as soon as I can. pic.twitter.com/BOPm5fmUA5 — South Windsor Police Department PIO (@SWPD_PIO) May 21, 2021

Hutchinson is charged with manslaughter in the first degree. The alleged motive is unclear. The autopsy is pending, officers said Saturday. More charges are possible, they said.

The defendant is held on a $1 million bond, cops said. It is unclear if he has an attorney in this matter.

[Mugshot of Hutchinson via South Windsor Police Department; image of Edwards]

