A CEO of a Colorado private equity firm went berserk on a teen at In-N-Out Burger who "accidentally splashed" water on a woman he was with, attempting to strangle and slam him. The man was ordered to serve 30 months of probation this week for the attack and must pen an apology letter to the victim.

Lucas Kalisher, of Loveland, was sentenced on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree assault by strangulation, the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office tells Law&Crime.

Kalisher, who was CEO of the Boulder-based Summit Source Funding group at the time of the attack, must complete an anger management evaluation and pen an "apology letter" to the victim, according to DA officials, in addition to probation and 120 hours of community service. He's also been ordered to stay away from the victim and must pay a little over $200 in restitution.

Loveland police officers were dispatched to the In-N-Out at 1450 Fall River Drive in August 2024 around 1 a.m. after Kalisher went after the 15-year-old. The teen told officers he and two friends were inside the restaurant "engaging in horseplay by splashing water on one another," according to a police press release.

"During this interaction an adult female was accidentally splashed with water," the release says. "The juvenile male approached her table to apologize when an adult male accompanying the woman suddenly grabbed him, placed both hands around the front and back of his neck, pulled him down to the table and threw him backward onto the floor."

Kalisher and the woman left the In-N-Out, with cops spending the following week investigating what happened and interviewing witnesses. Cellphone video posted online was also probed and "depicted different views of the incident," the police press release says.

"Witnesses came forward and were able to identify [Kalisher]," the release explains.

Kalisher was charged about a week later with second-degree assault by strangulation and child abuse after turning himself in. The charges were dropped as part of Kalisher's plea deal, while he agreed to admit guilt to attempted assault.

The DA's office told Law&Crime that if Kalisher does not complete and abide by the terms of his plea deal, he will face sentencing for a class 5 felony, as well as one to three years in prison.

Kalisher's now-deleted LinkedIn page listed him as a CEO of Summit Source Funding at the time of the incident, as well as prior news reports. The status of his employment could not be confirmed Wednesday, as the company did not respond to Law&Crime's requests for comment.