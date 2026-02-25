A U.S. Army veteran visiting Caesars Palace in Las Vegas "fell ill" on the property in the presence of "numerous" employees and security guards, and instead of rendering aid or taking steps to call for medical attention they "presumed, incorrectly" that he was drunk — and called the man an Uber, his family says in a lawsuit. The move allegedly "led to" and "caused" his death.

Gary Perrin, 64, of Rhode Island, was showing "visible signs" of an undisclosed illness while at Caesars Palace in November 2024, but nobody did anything to help him, according to a legal complaint filed by his estate and obtained by Law&Crime on Wednesday.

"Due to, but not limited to, a lack of training, a lack of supervision, laziness, being overworked and tired, profiling, and or a lack of policies and procedures, it was presumed, incorrectly, that Perrin was intoxicated," the complaint alleges.

The "incorrect presumption" led workers to "call an Uber/Lyft instead of onsite paramedics or EMR transport" for Perrin, according to the Army vet's family. This allegedly caused a "critical delay of medical care that ultimately led to, caused, or contributed substantially to his death" just weeks later.

"Despite the knowledge of [Perrin's] serious illness, the Caesars defendants did not render immediate and/or reasonable medical attention … nor did they take steps to call for medical attention," the complaint says. "Despite the knowledge … Caesars defendants did not call an ambulance for [Perrin] one [of] which was on property, upon information and belief."

Perrin's family does not disclose how he died exactly, but says the decision to call him a rideshare caused him to "suffer severe injuries, including but not limited [to] surgical scars and disfigurement, pain and suffering, and loss of life," per the complaint. His symptoms included "sudden onset of sweating, double vision, dizziness and vomiting," according to the complaint.

"[Perrin] was a loving and devoted father and by reason of his demise, plaintiffs were caused to suffer grief, sorrow, loss of companionship, society, and comfort," the complaint says.

An obituary for Perrin describes him as a "proud veteran of the U.S. Army" who served for four years and then worked for UPS. He retired from the shipping company after 29 years of "dedicated service," then went on to work as an assistant to the dean of students and football coach at Goffstown High School in New Hampshire.

"Gary is survived by his loving wife of 29 years … and their daughter," the obituary says.

Caesars did not respond to Law&Crime's requests for comment Wednesday.