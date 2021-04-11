 Liliana Carrillo Captured After Deaths of Her 3 Children: Police

How to Watch Live Coverage of Murder Trial over Death of George Floyd

Watch Our Live Network Now

California Woman Is the ‘Sole Suspect’ After Her 3 Children Were Found Stabbed to Death

Alberto LuperonApr 11th, 2021, 11:06 am

Liliana Carrillo

A California woman was arrested Saturday after her three children were found dead. The Los Angeles Police Department described Liliana Carrillo, 30, as the “sole suspect” in the case. In other words, they think she did it.

Officers said they got a call to an apartment in the neighborhood of Reseda to discover the three victims all dead inside.

It was the children’s grandmother who discovered them, police said according to CBS LA. Each of the three had been reportedly stabbed. They were identified as a 6 month old, a 2 year old, and a 3 year old.

Carrillo committed a carjacking up north around Bakersfield, officers said.

The suspect was found further up north in the area of Ponderosa in Tulare County, officers said.

Police said on Saturday that they had yet to determine the motive.

Carrillo was in the middle of a custody battle with the children’s dad, said a family member. The father Erick Denton had contacted cops and the Department of Children and Family Services because Carrillo “needed help,” the man’s cousin Teri Miller told Fox 11.

A GoFundMe campaign to benefit the family raised $8,280 of a $50,099 goal as of Sunday morning.

[Image via Los Angeles Police Department]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

You may also like: