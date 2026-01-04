A Pennsylvania woman is facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly plowing into her boyfriend with her car following a fight at Taco Bell, cops say.

Destenee Green, 23, is wanted in connection with the New Year's Eve incident, which left her boyfriend with multiple injuries, according to Upper Darby Police.

"The victim … is lucky to be alive," cops say in a Friday press release.

The couple was allegedly fighting inside a vehicle at a Taco Bell on West Chester Pike when the boyfriend tried to defuse the situation by leaving.

"He got out of the vehicle, did the right thing, knew tempers were really flaring," Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told local ABC affiliate WPVI. "Got out of the vehicle and walked away."

Cops say the boyfriend began walking down the street when Green "drove her vehicle onto the sidewalk, traveling the wrong way, and struck the male from behind," according to the Upper Darby Police press release.

"The female fled the scene and is now wanted by police," cops report.

Surveillance footage obtained by WPVI shows the boyfriend walking in front of a car shop when Green allegedly mows him down from behind. The shop owner's 12-year-old son saw the alleged attack unfold.

"I just hear a crash and I look outside and he's on the floor, the car is destroyed from the front end," the boy told WPVI. "If we didn't have this truck he would have been not alive."

Local police noted how they've seen an uptick in domestic violence incidents in recent weeks, with Bernhardt calling the holidays "a tough time of year" for many couples.

"I ask everyone to take a deep breath," Bernhardt said. "Stay calm, walk away."

The police press release adds, "No one should live in a toxic or violent relationship. Help is available 24/7."

Green was still wanted for attempted murder as of Sunday. Her car has reportedly been recovered and she's been asked to turn herself in.