Body Discovered During Search for Kiely Rodni. Volunteer Divers Believe They Found Her.

A body was discovered during the search for missing California girl Kiely Rodni, 16. A volunteer dive group says it is her.

From Adventures with Purpose:

Car is upside down in only 14′ of water.

We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside.

Family Notified

Law Enforcement on their way.

Adventurers with Purpose, which specializes in searching bodies of water for missing people, has helped solve cases in the past. If what they say is correct, this is a tragic end in the search for Rodni, who went missing after going to a massive party.

“We are aware of this information and have additional staff enroute to meet with Adventures With Purpose,” the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. “We will provide additional information when it becomes available.”

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

She was reported missing Aug. 6. About 200 to 300 people went to the party at the Prosser Family Campground in Nevada County. Her phone has been out of service since the party, deputies said.

Authorities were also looking for her vehicle, a 2013 silver Honda CRV with the California license plate 8YUR127.

Detectives located surveillance from a local business in Truckee, where Kiely was spotted on 8/5 at 6:08 p.m. prior to going missing. Kiely last seen wearing black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies pants w/ black grommet belt&black Vans. Details: https://t.co/FH9EWR1dBR pic.twitter.com/C8IKbLQKTT — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 10, 2022

“We just want her home,” Kiely’s mother Lindsey Rodni-Nieman said in a video published Aug. 7. “We’re so scared, and we miss her so much. And we love her so much. And Kiely, we love you, and if you see this, please just come home. I want nothing more than to hug you.”

As #PCSO detectives continue to investigate Kiely’s disappearance and follow up on multiple leads, Kiely Rodni’s mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, has a plea to the community. If anyone has any information where Kiely may be, please call our tip line: (530) 581-6320, Option 7. pic.twitter.com/kx4ZBVnrwu — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 8, 2022

[Image via Placer County Sheriff’s Office]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]