Colorado Educator Sexually Abused 16-Year-Old Boy When Her Husband Was in Hospital: Police

A school employee sexually assaulted a boy several times after taking him into her home, and she would have done it more if she had her way, according to new allegations from Colorado Springs, Colorado. Sarah Jones, 45, first had relations with the 16-year-old victim while her husband was in the hospital, police said.

Officers announced her arrest on Thursday. Colorado Springs police said this landed on their radar June 14 thanks to a heads up from an out-of-state police department looking into an abuse allegation, according to Fox 21.

Colorado cops said they got in touch with the boy. He said he met Jones at Mitchell High School when he was a sophomore, police said. Officers said she works at the school as a Library Technology Educator. Last fall, he told her he bounced from “house to house” because he did not have a home, he allegedly told investigators. He eventually moved in with her “before or after” Christmas, according to cops.

It was in spring that Jones drunkenly kissed him on the neck, and though things did not immediately escalate, they would later have relations in her bedroom for the first time, while Jones’ children were downstairs and her husband in the hospital, according to authorities.

The 16-year-old estimated having relations with Jones “approximately five times,” with her asking for it about 10 to 20 times, according to cops. Jones also allegedly gave him large amounts of money through an app, and that she gave him money if he asked. A search of his phone allegedly uncovered 4,777 “instant messages” between the teenager and adult, including “concerning messages” and several pictures. Officers said they later discovered 174 messages on Jones’ phone.

“You don’t want to try new things?” Jones allegedly wrote him in one message, according to documents obtained by KKTV.

“I do but I think it is starting to get [too] risky,” the boy said, according to cops.

“I’m sorry,” Jones allegedly wrote in another message, “I’m not strong enough to control my love.”

They allegedly described these interactions in a certain familial term.

“No,” the boy allegedly wrote. “I want you as a mom. I mean the other stuff can happen but I want you as a mom.”

“Babe, you have me as a mom,” she allegedly wrote back.

Jones had search engine records such as whether would she know if “someone filed a police report against me,” “signs [you are] under police investigation,” and “if I delete my apple id can police access my icloud,” according to cops in the Fox 21 report.

Jones was arrested for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. She was locked up in an El Paso County jail.

“We have learned of allegations of inappropriate behavior and criminal charges being brought against a Mitchell High School employee, Sarah Jones,” District 11 Superintendent Michael Gaal said, according to KKTV. “Due to these allegations and an ongoing police investigation, Ms. Jones has been placed on administrative leave. District and Mitchell administrators are working with the Colorado Springs Police Department during this investigation. Our highest priority is the safety and welfare of all students. These alleged charges are egregious and violate state statutes and D11 Board of Education policies, and we will continue to work in collaboration with investigators to protect our students. Because this is an active CSPD investigation, the District asks the media to refer all questions to the Colorado Springs Police Department.”

Police have reached out to see if anyone else has more information on this case.

“Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7687) or 1-800-222-8477,” police said.

