11th Circuit Puts Subpoena of Sen. Lindsey Graham on Hold, But Not Without Handing Him a ‘Partial’ Loss Already

A federal appeals court temporarily put a subpoena on hold Sunday, giving Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) more time to present a fully developed argument that he should not have to give testimony in an investigation about his knowledge of or potential involvement in efforts to interfere with the 2020 election.

Georgia investigators have said they seek to question Graham about phone calls he had with Georgia election officials in late 2020, around the same time that former President Donald Trump’s infamous “find 11,780 votes” call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) took place. Graham is said to have made at least two calls to Raffensperger and members of his staff in the weeks immediately after the election.

Graham has argued that both the concept of sovereign immunity and the U.S. Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause renders him “immune” from subpoenas, because the clause states that members of Congress “shall not be questioned in any other place.”

A special purpose grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia subpoenaed Graham in late July, thereby requiring Graham to comply with District Attorney Fani Willis’ (D) investigation into election interference.

Graham next retained Trump’s former White House counsel Don McGahn to challenge the grand jury’s subpoena. In court filings, Graham argued through counsel that “being forced to testify in front of a state-court investigative body” would raise “constitutional issues that the Framers thought were ‘indispensably necessary[]’ to a functioning Republic—namely, that legislators ‘should enjoy the fullest liberty of speech, and that [they] should be protected from the resentment of every one, however powerful, to whom the exercise of that liberty may occasion offense.'”

Graham’s arguments failed to convince U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May, who ruled that neither sovereign immunity nor the Speech or Debate Clause operate to shield Graham from the subpoena. May, a Barack Obama appointee, further ruled that Willis “has shown extraordinary circumstances and a special need for Senator Graham’s testimony on issues relating to alleged attempts to influence or disrupt the lawful administration of Georgia’s 2022 elections.”

May wrote that “Senator Graham has unique personal knowledge about the substance and circumstances of the phone calls with Georgia election officials, as well as the logistics of setting them up and his actions afterward.”

Graham appealed May’s ruling to the 11th Circuit. A three-judge panel made up of U.S. Circuit Judges Kevin Newsom and Britt Grant (both Trump appointees) and U.S. Circuit Judge Charles Wilson (a Bill Clinton appointee) ruled Sunday to temporarily stay May’s August 15 order.

The brief 14-line order simply put the matter on hold while the parties were directed to brief the issue of what protections might be afforded to Graham by the Speech or Debate Clause before the district court.

The panel’s specific wording, however, appears to contain an indication of the court’s position on Graham’s claim of outright immunity. The court wrote that, “This case is REMANDED to the district court for the limited purpose of allowing the district court to determine whether Appellant is entitled to a partial quashal or modification of the subpoena to appear before the special purpose grand jury.”

Several pointed out that the 11th Circuit indicated that a “partial quashal or modificiation of the subpoena” was all that was on the table.

In a tweet reacting to the news, Norm Eisen called the ruling “a loss for Lindsey Graham” that was “looking bad for him.”

BREAKING: a loss for Lindsay Graham in his effort to avoid testifying in Atlanta. The 11th Cir signaling that he is only entitled to partial speech & debate protection. So all the nonlegislative questions that the DA has can likely proceed. Temporary stay but looking bad for him pic.twitter.com/fuJkeSpoFi — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) August 21, 2022

Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman called the stay “odd” in a tweet, and pointed out that Graham only applied for a full quashing of the subpoena.

The 11th circuit stay of the order to Lindsey Graham to testify is odd.Graham only applied for full quashing of subpoena, & stay is a heavy burden. Court below said some of this is not covered by Speech & Debate clause so motion denied. Now 11th cir says consider a partial quash. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) August 21, 2022

Likewise, law professor Kimberly Wehle tweeted that the ruling seems “bad for Graham because it leapfrogs over his appeal on total immunity.”

The Speech & Debate clause defense was always a question-by-question thing-like any privilege, including 5th Amendment. Lindsey Graham sought blanket immunity. This move by the 11th Cir. strikes me as bad for Graham because it leapfrogs over his appeal on total immunity. https://t.co/g558J5WwnK — Kimberly Wehle (@kimwehle) August 21, 2022

Despite the 11th Circuit’s signals that any protection for Graham would be limited in scope, some were still critical of the court’s action nonetheless.

Constitutional law professor Anthony Michael Kreis tweeted that the court is “throwing a wrench into a criminal investigation.”

I really want to know what legitimate legislative prerogative is protected here where a senator from South Carolina might have information about the intent of others to overthrow a presidential election. The 11th Cir. is throwing a wrench into a criminal investigation. #gapol pic.twitter.com/gdAy23MhS5 — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) August 21, 2022

Likewise, former U.S. Attorney and NBC/MSNBC legal analyst Joyce White Vance said that the ruling “significantly delays Fani Willis’ ability to take Lindsey Graham’s testimony,” and that the delay “could be months, not weeks.”

The 11th Circuit significantly delays Fani Willis' ability to take Lindsey Graham's testimony, remanding the case to the district court for it to decide if the subpoena can be quashed b/c of the speech & debate clause. This could be months, not weeks. pic.twitter.com/zlO5cjZ6Yc — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) August 21, 2022

It didn’t take long for the district court to respond and set deadlines, however.

A judge has fast-tracked Lindsey Graham’s challenge to his Fulton County subpoena, giving tight deadlines for briefs to be filed. Recap: Graham had been set to testify on Aug 23. But then yesterday an appeals court told this judge to more fully brief the constitutional issues. pic.twitter.com/EE6NoSFWIe — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) August 22, 2022

