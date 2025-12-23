A 13-year-old girl walking home with her older sister in North Carolina was gunned down by three teen boys, who jumped out of bushes and ambushed them, according to cops. The sister says she held her dying sibling during her "last moments" and "felt her presence" before the girl succumbed to her injuries.

"There was blood all on my hands," J'Sheeyah Tune, 14, told local ABC affiliate WTVD about the aftermath of the shooting that took her sister Jaleeyah Tune's life on Sunday.

"She looked so scared. I was scared myself," J'Sheeyah recounted.

Describing the blood, the youth added, "I didn't want to wipe it off. I still felt her presence. I felt her still with me."

J'Sheeyah told WTVD she was walking with Jaleeyah and some friends in Goldsboro to get something to eat before the shooting. They were on their way back home when a group of teen boys they didn't know — one 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds — jumped out of some bushes in the 200 block of Alpha Court and opened fire.

Jaleeyah suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I held her in her last moments," J'Sheeyah said.

"I saw her laying over there," resident Jeffery Rudolph told local CBS affiliate WNCN about Jaleeyah after the shooting. "I saw her laying over there under the sheet. And, you know, I was consoling the family and showing support with them. So it was kind of rough."

The teen suspects have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy charges. One appeared in court Monday, while the others are scheduled to appear later this week, WTVD reports.

"She didn't deserve this at all," J'Sheeyah said. "People are very cruel. Now, I have to live on without my sister."