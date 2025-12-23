Three Texas natives who were stopped by police while illegally crossing a street allegedly left a baby in their car while they went bar-hopping.

Gabrielle Aleman, 22, Isaiah Calvo, 25, and Jaslyn Tovar, 21, spent the night of Dec. 15 bar-hopping in Downtown Austin, Texas, until they were stopped by police while standing in the roadway rather than the crosswalk. According to court documents obtained by Law&Crime related to the pedestrian charges, Austin Police Department officers nearly struck the trio, who appeared to be "oblivious to their situation." All three refused to comply when police asked them to approach. After officers caught up to them, Aleman and Tovar allegedly physically fought them as they resisted arrest.

After the officers detained all three of them, the department received a call from Aleman's aunt, who told police that Aleman's 11-month-old baby was still in her car, which was parked in a "high-crime area," according to court documents obtained by local ABC affiliate KVUE.

Police said that Aleman and Calvo appeared to be "intoxicated" and had "slurred speech, a strong odor of alcoholic beverages, glassy and bloodshot eyes, and unsteady footing while walking." When officers attempted to detain Aleman, she told them, "Dude, hell nah." Aleman allegedly ran away, causing police to chase her for about 20 feet, then "wrestle[d]" with the officers while they handcuffed her.

Tovar also allegedly "flail[ed] on the ground" while officers tried to handcuff her. Calvo sat on the curb.

At no point during their arrests did any of the three suspects mention that they brought a baby with them.

According to court documents related to the child abandonment charges, all three suspects were in the Travis County Jail when Aleman's aunt called the department at 1:09 a.m. to notify police that Aleman's 11-month-old son was still in the car. Local CBS affiliate KEYE also obtained the court documents, which stated that when a detective asked Aleman about the baby while she was sitting in jail, she said the baby was with her sister in a neighboring town.

Police found the baby at 1:23 a.m. in a locked, parked car, where officers were met by a concerned citizen who spotted the baby inside. According to the affidavit, the baby was pinned under the front passenger seat and trapped in a "dangerous degree of positional stress" resulting from an unsecured car seat. As the outside temperature dropped to 36 degrees Fahrenheit, police said the baby was not dressed appropriately for the winter weather. The baby was taken to the hospital, but was not injured.

When police questioned the three suspects while they were in jail, they said they planned to monitor the baby through FaceTime while they hit the bars. Police said surveillance videos captured the suspects visiting bars on Sixth Street from 9:56 p.m. until they were arrested at 11:42 p.m.

Aleman, Calvo, and Tovar were all charged with child abandonment/endangerment with imminent danger of bodily injury or death and traffic-related misdemeanors. None of them was listed as an active inmate on Tuesday. Calvo and Tovar are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2026; Aleman on Jan. 16, 2026.