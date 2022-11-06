Authorities made a tragic announcement about a missing California woman. A resident found the partial remains of Alexis Gabe, 24, who last seen in January in the city of Antioch, they said.

Her body — part of it — wound up in Plymouth, California.

“Yesterday afternoon a local resident of the Plymouth, California area discovered something suspicious that was thought to be human remains,” the City of Oakley’s City Hall said in a statement. “Plymouth California is in the County of Amador. The resident notified the Amador County Sheriff’s Office of what was found, and members of the Amador County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and did recover the remains. Due to the time of day and diminishing daylight, it was determined it would be best to keep watch over the area and initiate a more thorough investigation this morning. Members of the Oakley Police Department and the Antioch Police Department responded to the Plymouth area early this morning to assist with the investigation. The specific location is an area just off of Jackson Road in Plymouth. The area where Alexis’ remains were found has been searched further and no other remains have been located.”

Investigators confirmed those remains were human. A forensic odontologist positively identified this as Gabe’s. Authorities said they told her family about it, and that the family is asking for respect and privacy as they mourn.

“Jackson Road is an area we identified early on as an area where Marshall Curtis Jones travelled to in the hours and days after Alexis was reported as missing,” authorities said. “Due to the nature of the condition of Alexis’ remains, and the lack of her full body, we do believe the remainder of her remains are scattered in various areas. Due to the condition of Alexis’ remains we realize there may never be a full recovery of her. The City of Oakley has determined there will be no extensions of reward funds for any future remains that may be found.”

As things stand, no one is going to answer for Gabe’s death. Authorities tried to arrest her ex-boyfriend Marshall Curtis Jones, 27, for murder on June 1, in Seattle, Washington. They shot and killed him, saying he had charged them with a knife.

[Image via the city of Oakley, California]

