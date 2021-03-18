Atlanta-Area Massage Parlor Shooting Victims Identified; Killer Was Kicked Out of Parents’ House for Watching Porn for Hours on End: Report

Authorities on Wednesday released the names of some of the victims of Tuesday’s Atlanta-area massage parlor shootings. The identifications came as those who knew the man who admitted he pulled the trigger shed new light on the shooter’s possible motives — and what may have led him to suddenly go on a rampage.

Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth; Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta; Xiaojie Tan, 49, of Kennesaw; and Daoyou Feng, 44, were all shot and killed at Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth, Georgia. Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, of Acworth, was seriously injured.

WSB-TV reports that two of the victims were Asian women; one was the owner of the establishment.

The New York Times reported that Yaun was a customer at the massage parlor; her husband was injured but survived by locking himself in a room as the killing spree continued.

A GoFundMe page has been established for Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz’s medical expenses. The site, which says it was launched by Hernandez-Ortiz’s wife, explained the extent of his injuries.

“He is at the hospital in intensive care,” the site says. “He was shot in the forehead down to his lungs and into his stomach. Help us raise money to cover for my husband’s medical bills. Please pray for my family and the family’s that were affected by this shooting. Anything will greatly help our family.”

The family told WSB-TV that Hernandez-Ortiz was shot in the parking lot.

A similar page that was recently active for Delaina Yaun’s family but has since stopped taking donations; it is immediately unclear why.

In addition to the victims named above, three more died at Atlanta’s Gold Spa; one died at Atlanta’s Aromatherapy Spa. Those two spas are across the street from one another. Those four additional victims have not yet been identified by police, but the Atlanta Police Department said all four were Asian women.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families who were impacted from yesterday’s senseless violence,” the Acworth Police Department posted on Facebook while noting jurisdictional issues. “We mourn the loss of any life. While the location of one of the shootings has an Acworth address, it is not within the city limits of Acworth. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department is handling that investigation.”

The Los Angeles Times, citing the Korea Times of Atlanta, identified two of the Gold Spa victims as Julie Park and Hyun-jeong Park Grant, both employees. They were said to be in the 70s and 50s, respectively. We will update this story when we learn more.

Admitted shooter Robert Aaron Long, 21, is charged with four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in Cherokee County, Ga. He is also charged with four counts of murder in Atlanta, WSB-TV reported.

According to a collective news conference held Wednesday by a group of Georgia officials who spanned multiple relevant jurisdictions, Long had a “sexual addiction” which he sought to control by murdering multiple people in multiple locations.

“He apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction, and sees these locations as something that allows him to go to these places — and it’s a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate,” a spokesperson for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said during the news conference.

CNN reported Thursday morning that Long had been kicked out of his parents’ house the night before the shooting after “frequently spending hours on end watching pornography online,” as the report put it. The report was cited to an anonymous law enforcement source and 911 calls.

Tyler Bayless, who identified himself to CNN as a “roommate” who lived with Long at a Roswell, Ga. addiction treatment center called Maverick Recovery, said Long “would often go on tangents about his interpretation of the Bible.” Bayless said Long was “torture[d]” by a sexual addiction but at one point “relapsed” and had “gone to massage parlors explicitly to engage in sex acts.”

Another roommate who CNN did not identify also reportedly told the cable channel that Long was in treatment but had not talked to him in a while. That unnamed roommate reportedly called 911 after seeing surveillance images of Long which authorities disseminated online and through the press.

CNN also confirmed that Facebook removed Long’s Instagram profile.

“Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God. This pretty much sums up my life. It’s a pretty good life,” a screen shot of the profile obtained by CNN reportedly read.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said the spas Long admitted he targeted were not on her police department’s radar and were operating legally.

