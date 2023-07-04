Thief used stolen forklift to murder 73-year-old woman in Home Depot parking lot: Deputies

Authorities claim that when they arrived at a Lowe’s in Maryland to investigate a burglary, they learned that a man had stolen a forklift, drove it to a nearby Home Depot, and ran over a woman who had been sleeping in her car.

Deputies in Charles County say that Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, broke into the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in the community of Waldorf, around 60 miles south of Baltimore, and stole a forklift.

He allegedly entered the parking lot of the Home Depot on Jefferson Farm Place, less than one mile away. For “unknown reasons,” deputies say, Brown rammed the forklift into a vehicle parked in the parking lot.

Gloristine Pinkney, 73, had been sleeping inside that vehicle, which was her car, deputies said. She got out to flee on foot, but authorities say that Brown caught up and ran her over with the forklift.

The 20-year-old then allegedly stole the elderly woman’s vehicle and fled the scene.

Authorities said they responded Sunday at 12:40 a.m. to the burglary and theft in progress at the Lowe’s. They investigated and spotted the forklift in the Home Depot parking lot, authorities said. They found Pinkney underneath the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not immediately suggest a motive. They merely said that Brown and Pinkney are strangers to one another, or as they put it, “are not known to each other.” Both were described as being from Waldorf.

More Law&Crime coverage: Home Depot security guard, Eagle Scout shot dead in California by alleged shoplifter months before marrying fiancee he met as camp counselor

“After pursuing leads, detectives were able to positively identify Brown as the suspect,” they wrote. He was arrested Sunday evening, they said.

Pinkney’s car was found near Brown’s home, they said. Charges include first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, and theft.

Brown is currently locked up without bond at the Charles County Detention Center

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]