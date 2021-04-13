After 24 Years, Two Suspects Have Been Arrested in the Disappearance of College Student Kristin Smart

Two arrests have been made in the 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Denise Smart, 19. The primary defendant is a man who authorities long identified as a suspect. Paul Flores, 44, was arrested Tuesday for murder in the San Pedro area of Los Angeles, according to San Luis Obispo County jail records viewed by Law&Crime.

His father Ruben Flores was taken into custody in the city of Arroyo Grande, accused of being an accessory, according to ABC 10. Defense attorney Robert Sanger declined to comment to the outlet, though he acknowledged Paul Flores was taken into custody.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced a press conference that is scheduled take place at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

BREAKING: Paul Flores and his father Ruben Flores have been taken into custody in connection to the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. Sheriff’s are serving another search warrant at Ruben’s Arroyo Grande home. @KSBY — Megan Healy (@MeganHealyTV) April 13, 2021

Authorities are searching the home of the elder Flores.

#Searchwarrant served this morning at the home of Ruben Flores in #arroyogrande. Ruben Flores was taken into custody this morning. Paul Flores was also taken into custody Tuesday morning in San Pedro. @KSBY https://t.co/TH2qs41wU4 — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) April 13, 2021

BREAKING: Ruben Flores charged with 32PC (accessory). His bail is set at $250,000. @SLOSheriff @KSBY — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) April 13, 2021

Paul Flores was previously identified as the last person with Smart.

The FBI says that Smart, a student at California Polytechnic State University, was last seen at about 2 a.m. on May 25, 1996. She was walking back to her to her dorm room from an off-campus party while accompanied by a fellow student (Flores). According to the FBI, that student said he left Smart a block from her Muir Hall dorm, and he returned to his building. Smart didn’t return home, authorities said.

Paul Flores was detained in 2020 when authorities executed search warrants at four locations, but this did not end in an arrest.

Investigators and Smart’s loved ones long suspected him. Cops said they caught Flores in a lie in 1996 about how he got a black eye. Flores also invoked the Fifth Amendment during a 1997 deposition, after Smart’s family sued him for the wrongful death of Kristin. Smart was declared dead in 2002.

