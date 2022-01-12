Accused Serial Child Abuser Now Charged with Producing Child Pornography and Capital Murder in Kidnapping, Rape, and Death of 5-Year-Old

Prosecutors have filed new charges against an Alabama man with a checkered history with law enforcement — specifically in the realm of suspected child abuse — in connection with the alleged kidnapping, rape, and murder of a girl whose body turned up in December in an abandoned home.

Kamarie Holland, 5, of Georgia, was discovered dead in a home on 15th Avenue across the Alabama state line in December. Investigators reportedly recovered evidence that the girl died of asphyxiation and had been sexually abused.

Jeremy Tremain Williams, 37, is now charged with “capital murder in the course of a kidnapping, capital murder in the course of rape, capital murder in the course of sodomy, corpse abuse and producing child pornography” according to AL.com, a website operated by a consortium of newspapers in the Yellowhammer State. He had already been charged with capital murder of a child under the age of 14.

Holland’s mother Kristy Marie Siple, a.k.a. Kristy Hoskins, is charged with “murder during a kidnapping, murder during rape, murder during sodomy and human trafficking” in connection with the case, the newspaper website further noted.

As Law&Crime reported when the case unfolded, Siple reported Holland missing via a 911 call on Dec. 13. Authorities in Columbus, Ga., which is just across the Chattahoochee River from Alabama, responded to a Bowman Street home at 6:45 a.m. to investigate. Siple told officers that Holland slept in bed with her and woke her up at 3:00 a.m. Siple said she went back to sleep, only to wake up again at 6:00 a.m. to find her front door open and her daughter gone.

Authorities allege the entire story was a lie.

A warrant in Siple’s case alleges that the defendant subjected another person to labor servitude or sexual servitude, according to the newspaper website.

“She did agree with another person to pay her for having sexual intercourse and sodomy with her minor daughter,’’ the document continues, per AL.com’s report.

Siple said in an interview with WTVM that she is “a mommy” and claimed that she “did not have nothing to do with this.”

The home where Holland was discovered dead in Phenix City, Ala., had previously been occupied by Williams, who in turn knew Siple, the authorities said late last year. Authorities arrested Williams at the Bamboo Motel Phenix City, AL.com reported, citing Russell County, Ala. Sheriff Heath Taylor.

WTVM-TV reported in December that Williams was tried and acquitted in 2012 of a child abuse case dating back to 2009 in Phenix City. Williams was subsequently charged with child abuse in neighboring Columbus, Ga., but the outcome of that case was unknown, the television station said. Williams was also suspected, but never charged, in the 2005 death of his own one-year-old daughter Naudia Treniece Williams in Alaska. Authorities there have reportedly decided to take another look at the 2005 case, according to WRBL-TV.

“We have information where he was a suspect in a one-year-old death in Alaska where he was a suspect but never charged because of not able to get enough evidence in that case,” Sheriff Taylor said in mid-December 2021.

Since then, and perhaps because of the sheriff’s decision to pile on to the defendant’s notoriety through the discussion of old cases, a judge issued a gag order in the case involving the defendant Williams.

The victim’s father last December released a statement on his daughter’s death to WRBL-TV.

“The amount of pain Kristy has caused by ripping Kamarie out of our lives will never cease. We are glad to see that she has been arrested. We are one step closer to justice for Kamarie. It’s our hope that justice is served. Kristy should receive whatever the maximum penalty she can get,” Corey Holland wrote in the statement to the television station. “She’s a monster. A real mother protects and would die for her children. Kristy is a monster. My family and I will continue to wrestle with the loss of losing our angel Kamarie. We will ask that you continue to make your news about her and the justice she deserves.”

[images as noted]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]