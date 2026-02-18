A North Carolina teenager charged with murder in connection with a drunk driving crash that killed a 14-year-old allegedly had multiple cans of Twisted Tea in his car at the time.

Ashton Rahlfs was 16 years old when police said he was drunk behind the wheel of his Honda Passport and killed 14-year-old Max Dunham on Oct. 26, 2025. Rahlfs also allegedly slammed into 19-year-old Brandon Russell's Honda Civic during the same crash, causing him serious injuries that required hospitalization. Rahlfs was charged with second-degree murder, felony death by vehicle, felony serious injury by vehicle, DWI, and several other crimes.

In search warrants obtained by local NBC affiliate WRAL, police said they found eight cans of Twisted Tea, an alcoholic beverage, near the site of the crash. Video found during the investigation allegedly showed an open can in Rahlfs' car just minutes before the crash.

As Law&Crime previously reported, police said Rahlfs only had his learner's permit while he sped "carelessly and recklessly" through a Holly Springs, North Carolina, neighborhood. According to the search warrants, police found several more alcoholic beverages at the Rahlfs family home. Listed in the warrants were empty bottles of tequila, whiskey, and vodka, two 18-packs of Twisted Tea with empty cans, and several more opened and unopened alcoholic beverages. Also allegedly found were a bong and marijuana products.

WRAL reported that Rahlfs' older brother had previously been cited for providing the teenager alcohol. Holly Springs Police Chief Paul Liquorie told the station that the older brother was not being investigated in connection with the Oct. 26, 2025, incident but stated the investigation was still ongoing.

According to the warrants, eight cans of Twisted Tea were found in and near the Holly Springs crash site following the fatal incident. A video from Rahlfs' phone that was taken 10 to 15 minutes before the crash allegedly showed an open can of Twisted Tea in his car's cup holder. Near the site, police found a crushed can of the same beverage, plus seven more cans near the site. Police said some of the cans were open while others were punctured but empty.

Police said when they spoke to Rahlfs after the crash, they "immediately noticed he had extremely red and glassy eyes." Despite police saying that they smelled alcohol on his breath, the teenager denied drinking or taking drugs before getting in the car, claiming that he only had a non-alcoholic energy drink. Rahlfs' blood alcohol content was reportedly measured at 0.11.

Rahlfs' next court date has not been made public.