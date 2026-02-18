A Florida woman is accused of letting her 3-year-old daughter live in filth, including with a "severe infestation of lice in her hair."

Roslain Perdomo, 36, is in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a charge of child neglect without great bodily harm. The underlying incident occurred on Sunday.

A Miami Police Department officer was patrolling the area of Northwest Fourth Avenue and Northwest Eighth Street in Miami when he "observed a nude adult female with a nude female child" on the corner of the intersection, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime. He asked the adult what was going on and whether she needed help.

The woman, later identified as Perdomo, told him "her daughter was acting out and wanted to go outside," so she decided to go with her. However, when the mother wanted to get back inside, the toddler "was resisting," the court document went on.

The officer reportedly told Perdomo to "grab the child and go back home," but she was unable to do so "safely." The affidavit states that there was an indication the defendant was under the influence of alcohol.

The cop called on his radio for an officer with the Miami Police Department's Special Victims Unit to help.

Authorities checked on the well-being of the child, finding — in addition to the lice infestation — that the girl "appeared malnourished and expressed she was hungry and thirsty," the affidavit stated. Perdomo reportedly allowed officers to enter her home "to retrieve clothing," and as they entered, they found a filthy setting.

"There was no edible food in the home, and there were roaches all over the food, furniture, and clothing," authorities said. "The refrigerator and freezer were empty and infested with roaches," and one officer "observed what appeared to be a large nugget of marijuana in plain sight, near the victim's toys."

Perdomo was arrested, the drugs were reportedly seized, and officers reported the situation to the Florida Department of Children and Families. It is unclear under whose care the child was placed.

The defendant's bond is listed as "to be set."